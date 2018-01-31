Bachelor in Paradise's Danielle Maltby Is Dating Big Brother's Paul Calafiore

Though her onetime flame with Wells Adams didn’t work out, Danielle Maltby has found romance with another reality star.

The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum, 32, made her relationship with Big Brother star Paul Calafiore Instagram official on Monday by sharing two Polaroid photos of the couple at a friend’s wedding.

“Melting,” Maltby wrote while Calafiore, who appeared on season 18 of the CBS franchise, captioned a similar photo with “Wedding season” and a red heart emoji.

Maltby competed on season 21 of the ABC dating competition featuring Nick Viall, who eliminated her during the seventh week. And most recently, she tried for love again during the fourth season of Bachelor in Paradise.

When Adams, 31, took over Paradise bartending duties from the beloved Jorge, the radio DJ noted that he and Maltby – both Nashville residents – had been friends in Tennessee before landing on the reality show together.

Though the longtime pals began the season insisting their relationship was platonic, their attitudes changed after they shared a goodbye kiss after Maltby decided to quit the show in pursuit of a career opportunity in Africa.

In December, Maltby said that she approved of Adams’ new relationship with Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland: “I’m so happy for him. I’ve met Sarah — Sarah is amazing.”

“They bounce off each other so well,” she said. “They bring out the best in each other. They’re both so funny and they just amp each other up so much — and the smile that Wells gets on his face is unreal. It’s so cute. It really is so cute.”