Corinne Olympios will not be taking any legal action in the wake of the Bachelor in Paradise scandal.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE on Thursday, Olympios, 24, said that her legal team’s investigation into the sexual encounter with DeMario Jackson more than two weeks ago — which prompted two producers to voice their concerns and ultimately shut down production on season 4 of the Bachelor/ette spin-off — has completed.

“In light of the overwhelming amount of misinformation that has been spread in the media, I want to clarify a few things. My intent over the past few weeks has been to learn and understand what happened on June 4. While I never filed complaints or accusations against anyone associated with Bachelor in Paradise, my team and I felt it was very important to be thorough in getting to the bottom of what had occurred,” Olympios said.

“I felt victimized by the fact that others were judging me through conflicting and unsubstantiated reports, while I myself had no recollection of the events that transpired,” Olympios continued.

“My team’s investigation into this matter has now been completed to my satisfaction. I am also happy about the changes that have been made to the production of Bachelor in Paradise. While I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to have been a participant on The Bachelor, and while I was invited to return to Bachelor in Paradise when production resumed, I respectfully made the decision not to return,” the statement continued.

She concluded: “I understand the media’s interest in this story, and I greatly appreciate my fans’ concerns for my well-being, but I think it is best if I keep any further thoughts private for now.”

Days after production was shut down by Warner Bros. to investigate the “misconduct” and the contestants were sent home, Olympios and Jackson, 30, both released statements.

“I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4. Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production,” Olympios said in a statement to PEOPLE via her rep.

WATCH: DeMario Jackson Alleges He ‘Got Played’ on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ — But Doesn’t Blame Corinne Olympios

Like Olympios, Jackson also retained legal counsel, and said in his statement, “It’s unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations. I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared and, per the advice of legal counsel, will be seeking all available remedies entitled to me under the laws.”

Since production on season 4 was subsequently halted, which sparked a flurry of accusations and speculation regarding the incident — Warner Bros. announced on June 20 that its investigation into the scandal had concluded and the show is set to resume filming.

Last week, Warner Bros. said in a statement that the company “does not intend to release the videotape of the incident,” but insists that they “plan to implement certain changes to the show’s policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants.”

According to a source close to production, precautions are being taken to ensure a similar incident like Olympios and Jackson’s won’t occur again.

“In broad strokes, changes were made to ensure everyone’s safety,” said the source — particularly in regards to alcohol consumption and consent. “Obviously it’s to prevent anything like that happening again.”

Bachelor in Paradise will return later this summer on ABC.