Bachelor in Paradise's Chad Johnson Predicts 'Drastic' Changes — and How the Show Could 'Ruin Your Life'

There’s word circulating around Bachelor Nation that Bachelor in Paradise will no longer be paradise.

After Warners Bros. announced that filming of the show would resume after it had been officially halted due to an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct between Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson, both of whom had reportedly been drinking heavily all day, BiP alum Chad Johnson thinks the attitude on set will shift significantly.

“It’ll probably be a different vibe,” Johnson told PEOPLE at E!’s Famously Single press event on Wednesday. “I’m sure the producers will probably have some type of like, amount of drinks you can have in one hour or a limit per day. Something like that. Just because, if you’re at the point where you’re going to shut the show down, you’re going to make some kind of drastic change.” (WB has not commented specifically on Johnson’s claims.)

In a statement previously obtained by PEOPLE, Warner Bros. said, “Production on this season of Bachelor in Paradise will be resuming, and we plan to implement certain changes to the show’s policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants.”

Though Johnson, who briefly appeared on season 3 (he went home after one day for misconduct), admitted his experience on the ABC hit show wasn’t great, he’s glad he did it and is happy to hear of its return.

“I’m not shocked they’re coming back,” he said. “There’s no way they’re going to cancel that franchise. I’m shocked it’s coming back so quickly, but it’s good to hear.”

On Wednesday, CNNMoney reported details of the cast members’ contracts on the series, including that producers are not liable for “unwelcome/unlawful contact or other interaction among participants.”

According to Johnson, signing those contracts was a gamble from the start.

“They could basically ruin your life if they wanted to,” he said of the production company. “It’s a chance I was willing to take. It works out for some people and for others, it doesn’t.”

And according to a BiP insider, “You sign your life away” when joining the series.

“There’s not much you can do to fight things. There’s no new contracts, no new rules — at least yet,” the insider adds about the upcoming season. “They could make some sort of announcement or have a meeting once everyone is in Mexico but no one has been told anything will be different when they start filming.”

Bachelor in Paradise season 4 will premiere later this summer.