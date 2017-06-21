Return to Paradise! Inside Bachelor in Paradise Stars Carly Waddell and Evan Bass' Tropical Nuptials

It was the wedding of their dreams!

Bachelor in Paradise‘s Carly Waddell and Evan Bass tied the knot over the weekend during an intimate ceremony officiated by the show’s host, Chris Harrison, at Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta resort near Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and PEOPLE has all the details!

“We had a dream wedding on Saturday. It was truly the perfect day with friends and family in Mexico,” the newlyweds said in an exclusive joint statement to PEOPLE. “There was no better way to celebrate the start of our forever journey together. The setting, in a garden overlooking the ocean, created a stunning visual that I don’t think anyone will forget. Evan’s children delivered heartfelt and hysterical speeches that had everyone laughing and crying simultaneously. The love from Bachelor Nation has been overwhelming and we are so grateful to all who helped make this day amazing.”

The couple was joined by numerous fellow Bachelor Nation alums, including Jade Roper (bridesmaid) and Tanner Tolbert, Wells Adams (groomsman), Whitney Bischoff and her fiancé Ricky Angel, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth, Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi, sisters Emily and Haley Ferguson, Ashley Iaconetti, and Jared Haibon.

For the big day, Waddell chose a unique and feminine strapless fit-and-flare nude gown with intricate white embroidery, a piece created by Israeli designer Idan Cohen. The romantic design originally debuted on the runway as the “Mercedes” dress during the designer’s 2017 bridal fashion show. While the look was styled with a shoulder cover for the runway, Waddell opted to keep her shoulders bare with a loose side-braid.

Having met on the set of Paradise, the (what seemed to be an unlikely) duo was immediately drawn to each other. By the end of their journey on the ABC reality show, Bass found himself popping the question to the woman of his dreams.

“Everything happens for a reason,” Waddell, 31, previously told PEOPLE. “It’s been a long journey for me in Bachelor Nation, but I would do it a thousand times again. Because the next part is going to be bliss.”

Living in Nashville, Tennessee, with Bass’ three sons (Nathan, Liam and Ensley), the duo prides themselves in the number one thing that has made their love last.

“We have great communication,” Waddell said. “It’s what we had as friends and it’s what keeps us in love.”

FROM PEN: Take a Look at Some of the Highlights of Luann de Lesseps & Tom D’Agostino Jr.’s Wedding

Just one week before the wedding, Warner Bros. announced that it had officially halted production of the fourth season of Bachelor in Paradise due to an investigation into allegations of misconduct. On Tuesday, the company released its first statement regarding the investigation to PEOPLE, announcing that it was complete and concluding that there was no evidence of misconduct.

Bachelor in Paradise will return later this summer on ABC.