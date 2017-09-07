Nick Viall, Eric Bigger & More Bachelor Franchise Stars React to New Lead Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Fans are still reeling from the announcement that Arie Luyendyk Jr. is our season 22 Bachelor — so what do the stars of the franchise themselves think?

In the wake of the news, several Bachelor and Bachelorette alums took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the 35-year-old professional auto racing driver, who was the runner-up on Emily Maynard‘s season of The Bachelorette in 2012.

Nick Viall, the star of the most recent season of The Bachelor, and Rachel Lindsay, the most recent star of The Bachelorette, both issued their congratulations.

“Big congratulations to @ariejr…Good luck!” wrote Viall. “I have a feeling it will be great…always is.”

“Congrats @ariejr! Wishing you all the best on your new journey,” said Lindsay.

Eric Bigger, who has said he was never approached for the role, seemingly shaded the franchise, writing: “Playing it safe is the new risk.”

Diggy Moreland was equally unimpressed, simply tweeting: “Ummm…”

Many others, however, jumped to Luyendyk Jr.’s defense.

“I am here for this!” tweeted Dominique Alexis. “Have y’all seen him make out on Emily’s season… yea he’s a gem.”

“Honestly his season was the best of all time,” wrote Caila Quinn.

“For the record, ‘I wasn’t born the last time this guy was on TV,’ is a terrible excuse not to watch,” wrote Evan Bass. “I like Arie as #thebachelor. He represents a purer time before gummies & laxative tea. (Also pls check out my new ointment line coming 2025).”

See more reactions from franchise stars below:

As for Luyendyk Jr. himself? He’s admitted that the whole thing is “pretty surreal.”

“It doesn’t really feel real yet, but I’m taking it step by step,” he told PEOPLE exclusively. “I’m not nervous. Now that I’ve had some time and distance away from it, it feels like the feeling I had before I went into it the first time. I think sometimes when you’re on The Bachelorette and you jump right into being the Bachelor, for me it would’ve been too soon. This feels more natural.”

“I’m not concerned what people think,” he said. “I’m just focused on the outcome. I want to find my person and will do whatever it takes!”

“I just want to find that spark with somebody,” he added. “I want to someone to share my life with. I feel like it’s my time. I’m going into this with an open heart.”

Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor premieres on ABC in 2018.