Bachelor Fans Are Accidentally Tweeting at Lauren Bushnell Instead of Lauren Burnham

After the shocking conclusion to Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s Bachelor journey finally played out on television this week, it’s no surprise that the franchise’s millions of devoted viewers have a lot to say on social media. Only wrinkle? Some of them are confusing Luyendyk Jr.’s fiancée Lauren Burnham with previous Bachelor winner Lauren Bushnell.

“You guys are all tweeting at the wrong Lauren,” Bushnell tweeted on Tuesday.

“Still the wrong Lauren B!” she added later, in response to a since-deleted tweet.

You guys are all tweeting at the wrong lauren 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Lauren Bushnell (@LaurenBushnell3) March 6, 2018

Still the wrong Lauren B https://t.co/zD2WZJxL5M — Lauren Bushnell (@LaurenBushnell3) March 7, 2018

Lauren Bushnell (left) and Lauren Burnham Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic; Craig Sjodin/ABC/Getty

To clear up any confusion, Bushnell, 28, got engaged to Ben Higgins after winning his season of The Bachelor in 2016; they split in May 2017. Burnham, 26, was the runner-up on Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor this year — until he pulled a Jason Mesnick. Less than two months after proposing to finalist Becca Kufrin, he realized he was still in love with Burnham. He ultimately decided to break things off with Kufrin to pursue a relationship with Burnham — and proposed to her on live television Tuesday night during the two-hour After the Final Rose special.

“I totally respect his decision to follow his heart,” Burnham tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s cover story. “I don’t blame him for it, and I think it’s made us stronger in the end. It was worth risking getting hurt again to see where it could go. We’ve had a lot of conversations about it, and I know he won’t change his mind again.”

“It makes things easier for me knowing that he was able to be with Becca outside of this experience and he still knew that wasn’t what he wanted,” she adds. “It gives me confidence in our relationship knowing that he truly wants to be with me and he took this huge risk to make it happen.”