The Bachelor's Emily and Haley Ferguson Prepare to Search for Their 'Happily Ever After' in New Reality Series

The twins are back!

Emily and Haley Ferguson — as seen on Ben Higgins‘ season of The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise — are gearing up for adulthood in the Freeform series, The Twins: Happily Ever After?

The series, which initially began with a season of Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After?, will follow the sisters as they move out of their mother’s house in Las Vegas and embark on a brand new journey, searching for independence and new careers in Los Angeles — but not without some bumps along the way.

In exclusive artwork obtained by PEOPLE, the twins take on different roles, similar to what they’ll do in life, with the quote, “They don’t get the bachelor, but they’ve got each other.”

The twins, now 24, made their reality TV debut as fan-favorite contestants fighting for Higgins’ heart. Ultimately, Higgins gave the final rose to his now-fianceè, Lauren Bushnell, and the foursome, later, became close friends. (The twins even made guest appearances on Higgins and Bushnell’s show!)

The engaged couple will be appearing on Emily and Haley’s show, as well.

The Twins: Happily Ever After? premieres on March 2o, at 9 p.m. PT on Freeform.