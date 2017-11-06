Bachelor Double Date! Rachel Lindsay & Bryan Abasolo Dine with Raven Gates & Adam Gottschalk

Only in Bachelor Nation is it not awkward to date your friend’s ex.

Raven Gates is happier than ever with Adam Gottschalk — and she has former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay to thank for that.

On Sunday, Gates and Gottschalk got together with Lindsay and her fiancé Bryan Abasolo for dinner in Dallas.

“4 hours at a restaurant goes by fast with people I love,” Gates captioned a photo of the foursome.

“I’ll always be grateful to Rach for cutting the guy with the doll,” she said of Lindsay, who eliminated Gottschalk on her season of The Bachelorette earlier this year, ultimately picking Abasolo. Gottschalk subsequently headed off to Bachelor in Paradise this summer, where sparks flew between him and Gates — and the rest is history.

Abasolo, 37, and Lindsay, 32, also took to Instagram to congratulate the happy couple.

“Good times, good food, better people!” he wrote. “So happy my boy @adam_gottschalk and @ravennicolegatesfound each other.”

“A doll, a bird, a fire ball & a Colombian walk into a restaurant…,” quipped Lindsay. “#aboutlastnight #bachelornation #datenight #RnB #ifthesewallscouldtalk.”

Sitting down exclusively with PEOPLE for their cover story this summer, Lindsay, who is from Dallas, and Abasolo, a Miami-based chiropractor, revealed they were still trying to figure out where to settle down together.

“I’m in Miami. She’s in Dallas,” Abasolo said. “We love L.A. We just want to be together.”

“We’re not a fan of long distance,” added Lindsay, admitting that though they haven’t decided on a “definitive place” yet, they definitely want to relocate soon.

And though they haven’t set a wedding date, they do have a timeline in mind: The two are aiming for late 2018 or early 2019, as Lindsay wants a winter wedding.

“We’re going to be together, and I’m going to wake up next to this woman for the rest of my life,” Abasolo said. “That’s something that I’m going to cherish. We can’t focus on anything that anybody else says on the outside. Our life is our life.”

“Love is love for us,” Lindsay added. “For us, we have to be strong for each other if this is going to work.”

As for Gates and Gottschalk? They’ve been dating long-distance since season 4 of BiP concluded — she lives in Arkansas, and he lives in Dallas — but it’s working out.

“The fact that we have flexibility in our jobs to take a weekend off to see each other or travel to some place that we have the ability to do allows the relationship to [keep] moving forward,” he told Entertainment Tonight in September. “I think that’s special.”

“That’s so true,” said Gates. “A lot of Bachelor couples don’t have the luxury that Adam and I have, that we can free our schedules up because I own my own business, he has a really flexible schedule, and so we’re able to see each other more frequently than regular couples.”

“We’ve had so many conversations about real life and what we were going to do,” she added. “I think we just stayed on the same page about everything.”