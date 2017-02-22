Shark Attack! See How The Bachelor's Dolphin Lover Alexis Waters Zinged Nick Viall

It’s no secret The Bachelor‘s Alexis Waters has a sense of humor — during the season 21 premiere, she did dress up in a shark costume (or was it a dolphin? still up for debate).

On Tuesday, the 23-year-old former contestant took to social media to poke fun at Nick Viall with a comedic side-by-side photo on Twitter with the caption: “When you order something online vs. when it comes in the mail.”

Though it seemed Viall and Waters instantly connected, the leading man shocked fans when he sent her packing early in the season.

I guess wearing a fake baby bump or celebrating her boob birthday didn’t do it for him?

Despite being sent home, Waters has been a good sport, posting a series of hilarious memes and gifs.

But it’s all in good humor. Waters proved she’s a dedicated resident of Bachelor Nation when she couldn’t help but express her excitement at former housemate–turned–bestie Rachel Lindsay being chosen as the new Bachelorette.

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC, and Lindsay will begin her journey to love on May 22.