The Bachelor's Corinne Olympios Will Punch You in the Face If You Try to Give Her Red Roses Again

Future Corinne Olympios suitors, you have been warned.

After being sent home on Monday night’s episode of The Bachelor, the beloved reality star Skyped into Jimmy Kimmel Live to dish on the experience — and let’s just say she probably won’t be climbing out of limos or sharing a man with 29 other women anytime soon.

“If anyone ever tries to give me red roses again, I think I might punch them in the face,” said the hilarious 24-year-old Miami resident.

But all jokes aside, Olympios maintains that despite however she may have come across on the show, she’s “definitely not a terrible person.”

“I think there’s a lot that wasn’t shown … a lot of conversations that Nick and I did have that were more emotional and intimate,” she said. “Watching it back was really hard for me today, because we did just have a really great hometown date and things just went really well, and I was kind of shocked when I got sent home. I wasn’t ready for it at all.”

And while she may not have won Nick Viall’s heart, she certainly has developed quite a fanbase.

“Honestly, fans have been really great,” she gushed. “People are so nice to me and they really like me — I think!”

So, does that mean we can expect to see her on Bachelor in Paradise this summer?

“I wasn’t even invited yet!” said Olympios. “I don’t even know if I would want to go. It’s too early to tell.”

WATCH: @BachelorABC contestant @CorinneOly opens up on her elimination; says she has no regrets from the process. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/9hnEfZbeOa — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 28, 2017

On Tuesday, the reality star also made an appearance on Good Morning America, admitting that while she was “blindsided” by the elimination, she doesn’t regret telling Viall, 36, that she was in love with him.

“I really don’t have any regrets,” she said. “I was fully myself and I would’ve been really upset if I didn’t tell him how I felt — I would’ve regretted that. So I’m glad I said what I said.”

And while she was instantly labeled as the “villain” of the season, Olympios doesn’t think that was fair.

“A villain, to me, does things viciously to other people. I never did anything viciously to anybody,” she said. “I was just doing me! I was just like: ‘I’m gonna do me, you guys do you. I’ll do what I want to do in my time.’ ”

The Bachelor continues with a one-hour episode Monday at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the two-hour Women Tell All special at 9 p.m., both on ABC.