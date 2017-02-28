Forget Paradise! The Bachelor's Corinne Wants to Be the Bachelorette — Despite Feeling 'Slut-Shamed'

From topless photo shoots to whipped cream shenanigans, it’s safe to say The Bachelor‘s Corinne Olympios wasn’t shy in her pursuit of Nick Viall‘s rose week after week — but that doesn’t mean she isn’t ready to move on to bigger, better prospects.

The 24-year-old owner of a multi-million dollar business revealed she would be open to being the next leading lady of The Bachelorette after Rachel Lindsay — who also vied for Viall’s heart this season — takes a turn handing out the roses.

Though she hasn’t been asked yet, Olympios confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that she’s single and said, “Of course I would do it, it’s an amazing opportunity for anyone who gets asked.”

She added, “Having a reality show has definitely been a very serious talk of the town, so we will see.”

That said, Olympios has already seen the downsides of life in front of camera, including feeling like her bold approach to winning Viall’s heart was judged by viewers and unfairly used against her by the other women.

“I think people saying that I used sex or my sexuality to get roses is just stupid,” the reality star told ET when asked what she thinks is the biggest misconception people have about her. “I know I definitely was a little bit promiscuous, but it’s a TV show, so it did look a little more promiscuous and a little bit more heightened. But you know, I did what I did and you know, no regrets.”

That being said, she’s aware that her actions definitely ruffled a few feathers in the Bachelor mansion.

“I think that maybe I was a little bit slut-shamed [by the other women], but come on,” she said. “I mean, if there’s no sexual attraction, then just don’t even bother.”

“Going on the show takes a lot of guts,” she added. “If you’re going to do it, go big or go home, baby!”

And after being sent home on Monday night’s episode, the reality star has told PEOPLE she’s looking forward to what lies ahead.

“I love myself,” she said. “I think being unapologetic and being myself is the best way to me. I wouldn’t change a thing about myself. There’s always room for growth though. It’s only up from here.”

The Bachelor continues with a one-hour episode Monday at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the two-hour Women Tell All special at 9 p.m., both on ABC.