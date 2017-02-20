The Bachelor's Corinne Olympios Freaks Out Nick Viall with $3,423 Hometown Date Shopping Spree

It’s expensive to be her.

On Monday’s episode of The Bachelor, Nick Viall jets off to Miami with Corinne Olympios‘ during hometown dates week and gets a glimpse into the 24-year-old’s big-ticket tastes.

When the season 21 villain invites Viall, 36, to spend an “average” day of her life with her, she racks up quite the bill during a shopping spree: $3,423, to be specific.

To be fair, that’s probably little more than walking around money for the self-proclaimed owner of a multi-million dollar business who still keeps a nanny on hand for all her cheese pasta-cooking and cucumber-slicing needs. But for Nick, even as he appreciates Olympios’ high-end lifestyle, the tally is admittedly “anxiety”-inducing.

And yet the cash register’s ka-ching won’t be the only thing alarming Viall when he travels around the country to meet those nearest and dearest to his four finalists — he’ll also face the rejection of potential fathers-in-law, the probing questions of would-be mothers-in-law and the ghosts of relationship posts when ex Andi Dorfman shows up unexpectedly.

