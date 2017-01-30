The Bachelor: Corinne Olympios' Most Outrageous Moments (So Far)

From day one of Nick Viall‘s season of The Bachelor, Corinne Olympios pretty much instantly secured her spot in the canon of all-time most notorious Bachelor villains. Between napping in the middle of a rose ceremony and dropping her top on a first (group) date, here are the controversial things she’s done so far on The Bachelor … so far.

1. When we found out she had a nanny.

And a “multi-million dollar company,” which she says she runs, despite being 24 years old, and oh yeah, her father running the company.

2. When she stole the first kiss.

It had to be someone, and it only makes sense that it’s the girl who was soon to be the season’s most polarizing contestant.

3. “My heart is gold and my vagine is platinum.”

When Corinne uttered this iconic, Borat-inspired line on the show, it was just a hint of all her over-the-top behavior to come.

4. When she was actually upset that another girl was more naked than she was.

She was in a bikini, but that wasn’t enough for Corinne, who likes to be the most naked at all times.

5. When she went topless during her first-ever date with Nick.

Corinne took matters — and her bikini top — into her own hands. For his part, Nick also took matters, a.k.a. her breasts, into his own hands at Corinne’s urging. Did we mention this happened with 10 other girls sitting mere feet away?

6. When she interrupted pretty much everybody at the cocktail party.

It’s Corinne’s world, we’re just courting in it.

7. When she then got angry that she was interrupted.

The golden rule does not seem to apply to Corinne!

8. When she talked about her family values.

“My dad would be proud, even though I was naked.” Marinate on that for a while, Bachelor Nation.

9. When she got nearly naked, again, at the cocktail party.

A trench coat with nothing underneath is standard Bachelor rose ceremony wear, right?

10. When she put whipped cream on herself for Nick to lick off.

Reminder: This was only episode 2.

11. And then cried when it didn’t go as planned.

Maybe you should have saved that one for the Fantasy Suite.

12. When she took a nap during a rose ceremony.

It’s almost like she’s trying to be the villain.

13. When she told the other girls about her nanny, Raquel.

Related: What is cheese pasta and where can we get it???

14. When she pounced on Nick in a bouncy castle.

Again, girl is clearly not here to make friends.

15. When she took another nap.

Some people never learn.

16. When she says she doesn’t know how to do chores.

“Let alone farm chores!” Oh, and neither does Raquel.

17. When she refused to partake in the group date — which, fair enough, was shoveling manure.

Also, she called cow manure “poopie.”

18. When she said it’s okay that she takes naps.

Because Abraham Lincoln and Michael Jordan did too.

19. When she said her boobs were a sign of her maturity.

That’s not how it works, girl.

20. When she compared herself to an ear of corn.

That was a departure from Lincoln and Jordan.

And we’re only three episodes into the season!

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.