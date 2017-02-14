If this season of The Bachelor has taught us anything, it’s that Corinne Olympios isn’t going down without a fight.

On Monday night’s episode, the feisty villainess of season 21 took her golden heart and platinum vagine straight to Nick Viall‘s room in a last-ditch attempt to secure a hometown date next week — and while she didn’t exactly successfully seduce him, she did escape elimination.

So, did Viall make the right decision by turning her down? Former Bachelor contestants Caila Quinn and Olivia Caridi stopped by PEOPLE Now to weigh in.

“I think he did the right thing,” said Caridi.

“I mean, based on his track record, I’m surprised that he did shut her down!” she added, referencing the fact that Viall previously had sex with The Bachelorette‘s Kaitlyn Bristowe during her season. “But I’m glad he did. I mean, it would have blown up in his face.”

Quinn, meanwhile, thinks Olympios’ self-confidence definitely took a hit.

“She was looking, clearly, to be satisfied, or to satisfy him and since she didn’t get to follow through she just kind of looked upset,” said Quinn. “And we saw it the rest of the episode. She was ruined!”

But don’t count her out just yet, Bachelor Nation. Something tells us she has a few more tricks up her sleeve.

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.