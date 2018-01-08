The Bachelor's Bibiana and Krystal Fight Over Arie Luyendyk Jr.: 'You Need to Back the F— Up'

It’s week two on The Bachelor — and the claws are officially out.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s episode, two contestants — Bibiana, 30, and Krystal, 29 — get into a bitter argument during the cocktail party over the man of the hour, Arie Luyendyk Jr. It all goes down after Krystal interrupts Bibiana’s time with Luyendyk Jr. — even though she had already had her own time with the 36-year-old professional auto racing driver and realtor.

And while Bibiana has no qualms telling Krystal to come back later, she’s still fuming afterwards.

“The audacity to interrupt — out of all people — the girl who’s been waiting around to talk to Arie,” she says during an interview before confronting Krystal back inside the house.

Bibiana (left) and Krystal

“You already had time with him earlier,” says Bibiana.

Krystal starts to defend herself, claiming she had only had two minutes with Luyendyk Jr., but Bibiana interrupts her — and scathingly criticizes the fitness coach for her airy, high-pitched tone of voice.

“Honestly, I think that when you learn to speak to me like a normal human being and not with a fake tone, then I can actually respect you and listen to what you have to say,” says Bibiana. “But if you really think that I’m going to fall for this little … [imitates her]. You have to be kidding me.”

“I meant it as no disrespect,” responds Krystal. “When I came in to check on you, I asked if you had enough time.”

“To check on me? Baby girl, it’s not about checking,” Bibiana fires back. “If I’m trying to talk to my man, you need to back the f— up. That’s all I’ve got to say.”

Krystal insists she didn’t mean to upset any of the women, but Bibiana is having none of it.

“You already did. I really think at this point, nobody’s going to respect your time,” she says. “You just dug a big a—hole for yourself.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.