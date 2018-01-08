Every girl dreams of playing dress up with Rachel Zoe — and on this week’s episode of The Bachelor, one lucky lady got to do just that.

Zoe is this season’s celebrity guest, and PEOPLE caught up with the designer to get the exclusive scoop ahead of Monday’s episode, in which Arie Luyendyk Jr. chooses Becca K. for a one-on-one date, whisking her off to an oceanside Malibu mansion for an epic Cinderella-style day.

Zoe, rocking a gold metallic bomber, got right to work styling Becca, a publicist from Minneapolis, Minnesota, in her Rachel Zoe Collection for the night ahead.

“It was a lot of fun,” Zoe, 46, tells PEOPLE. “Arie was very sweet and was a perfect gentleman. I was surprised to see how interested he was in helping Becca pick an outfit, and he was very patient. … She tried a lot on!”

RELATED: See Every Woman Vying for Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Heart on The Bachelor

Becca K. and Arie Luyendyk Jr. ABC/Paul Hebert

According to Zoe, Luyendyk Jr., 36, and Becca, 27, had a strong, natural connection. In fact, it was “hard to believe that they had just met,” Zoe says.

“He was very sweet with her,” she adds. “It was obvious that the date was all about her.”

As for Becca? She made an equally great first impression on Zoe.

“She was so excited by the clothes and she made my job easy — everything looked amazing on her!” she recalls. “I will be rooting for her this season.”

Rachel Zoe

Becca didn’t shy away from sequins and metallics, trying on everything from a long-sleeve beaded gown to a halter jumpsuit with pearl details.

“She loved the long copper sequin Cecilia gown — but since she didn’t know where she was going that night, she wanted to be in something that was comfortable and easy to walk in,” Zoe explains. “She felt the most confident in the Glenda stretch jersey midi dress.”



The Glenda Courtesy Rachel Zoe

The Cecilia Courtesy Rachel Zoe

And Luyendyk Jr. also got Zoe’s sartorial stamp of approval.

“Arie’s style was classic, laid back and casual — he looked polished and date appropriate,” she says. “Personally, I love a glamorous red carpet moment, so I’ll be looking forward to watching the rose ceremony!”

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.