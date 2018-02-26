Why The Bachelor's Caroline Called Out Arie During the Women Tell All

Chris Harrison says it year after year — but the conclusion to this season of The Bachelor might just actually be the “most dramatic ever.”

In recent weeks, the franchise has been teasing the end of Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s journey with ominous sneak peeks. Co-showrunner Bennett Graebner, who’s worked on the ABC reality series for 10 years, revealed that the finale “will be something people haven’t seen before,” stressing this to The Hollywood Reporter: “And even if they are reading spoilers and think they know? They don’t.” And on Sunday night, one of Luyendyk Jr.’s former contestants openly called him out on national television for “what he did” at the end of his season.

“This whole time, you’ve said that you are here because you are trying to find a wife,” a clearly emotional Caroline Lunny said during the Women Tell All reunion. “I know what you did, and I don’t know how you could do that. I just really don’t understand. But I really hope you found what you’re looking for.”

The audience and Lunny’s fellow cast-members alike looked shocked that she’d broached the topic. In response, Luyendyk Jr., 36, vaguely promised everything would “play out” in the weeks to come.

“You don’t need to answer me,” said Lunny, 27. “But I needed to say it.”

Harrison also addressed the mysterious bombshell ahead.

“The conclusion to Arie’s journey is unlike anything that has happened before on this show,” promised the host. “More dramatic, more real and different from anything you expected. It’s definitely an ending you won’t want to miss.”

PEOPLE caught up with Lunny when the cameras stopped rolling, and she revealed she had been planning on addressing the situation with the man of the hour for some time.

“I definitely had some things to say to Arie,” she said. “I needed to say what I said. When somebody burns somebody you love, you want to have that moment where you get the last word in,” she continued. “It was nice to have that moment and say ‘Fuck y—,’ a little bit. Not many people get that moment, and I’m really grateful that I kind of had it.”

“It’s funny because it was never about me and Arie,” she clarified. “It was always about these girls. We became friends. My relationship with Arie didn’t develop as fast as anyone else’s. There were times when I really cared about him. When I left I said, ‘No hard feelings, I think you’re a really great guy and you’re lucky you have really great girls in there. I wish you nothing but the best and I really hope you find her.’ ”

Now, Lunny says she feels entirely differently.

“You’ll see what happens,” she said. “I used to think highly of him, and I feel like I’ve seen a different side of him. The side where there aren’t any lights or cameras, and you’re behind closed doors, and you think you’re safe. He called Krystal out for what she said when no one was watching. He’s a little hypocritical!”

“I don’t think he knows what he wants,” she continued. “I don’t think he’s ready for anything. I just really think he is using this whole experience to live vicariously through something other than racing. Look at the facts and how things went down. It’s personal for me. This isn’t just a TV show. This is real life, and it’s funny because you kind of don’t feel like it because it’s a whirlwind. But at the end of the day, it is real life, and there are consequences, and people do get hurt. I wish he realized how much power he had — and I wish he hadn’t abused it.”

When this is all over, Lunny hopes the former race car driver will be able to “move past the glitz and glam of being the Bachelor and actually take it seriously.”

The Bachelor continues Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.