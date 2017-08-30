Now that Bachelor Nation has gotten over the initial shock of Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi‘s breakup, one question remains: What happens to her sparkler?

Viewers watched Viall, 36, propose to Grimaldi, 29, with a 3.75-carat, round-cut diamond on the season finale of The Bachelor five months ago.

“I just closed my eyes and just envisioned her beautiful face,” Viall told PEOPLE at the time. “I knew immediately which one was perfect for her.”

Sadly, the couple ended their engagement Friday, and the glitzy ring’s fate is unknown even to its jeweler.

“I make the rings with love and always hope for the best,” Neil Lane told PEOPLE in May, after previous Bachelor Ben Higgins and fiancée Lauren Bushnell called it quits. “But once I present the rings, I don’t know what happens to them afterwards if the couple breakup. I think the ring goes to ring heaven.”

Bushnell previously said she intended to return her own 4.25-caract engagement ring to production.

—With reporting by ELIZABETH LEONARD