Fan Favorite Bachelor Contestant Bibiana Juliana Joins Cast of Winter Games

The bad news? Bibiana Juliana was eliminated on Monday night’s episode of The Bachelor. The good news? That wasn’t the last we’ll see of her.

The fan favorite will star on the franchise’s upcoming Olympic-themed spinoff, The Bachelor Winter Games, according to Robert Mills, ABC’s senior vice president of alternative series, specials, and late-night programming, who confirmed the news on Twitter.

“Good news #BachelorNation,” he wrote. “Bibiana is going to [Vermont]. She’s gonna be on #BachelorWinterGames!”

Good news #Bachelornation!! Bibiana is going to VT. She’s gonna be on #BachelorWinterGames!!!!! #TheBachelor — Robert Mills (@Millsy11374) January 16, 2018

Bibiana, a 30-year-old executive assistant who hails from Miami, may not have had much luck vying for Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s heart, but she did earn the affection of Bachelor Nation. The outspoken contestant made a name for herself by actively voicing her frustrations with some of the other women (and openly clashing with one in particular), all while fighting for her time with the man of the hour — and ultimately, a shot at love. (“I want everyone to know,” she said in her tearful farewell, “that I have tried.”)

After her elimination, fans and franchise stars alike took to Twitter to express their disappointment — and begin campaigning for her to either appear on Bachelor in Paradise or lead her own season of The Bachelorette.

Noooooo #Bibiana! Ok, I’ll start it, #BibianaForBachelorette! Or…what can I get you to drink?? — Wells Adams (@WellsAdams) January 16, 2018

Final thoughts: I personally will miss Bibiana and @daniellemmaltby should be the next bachelorette #thebachelor — Rachel Lindsay (@TheRachLindsay) January 16, 2018

let’s be honest, Bibiana was the real star of the bachelor. 🙄 — Amber 🙄 (@idefk_amber) January 16, 2018

so ABC I think it's time for the first Latina bachelorette. It should totally be Bibiana! #bachelor #bachelorette — Paris C. (@pariscarerra) January 16, 2018

what is the bachelor w/o bibiana? smh. — Jolie (@_danirodriguezz) January 16, 2018

BIBIANA! GURL! You better be on Bachelor In Paradise. You have so much more personality than many of those girls! #thebachelor — Evin Shinn (@baritoneblogger) January 16, 2018

I've run a bachelor bracket/watch party every season for the past ~8 years and I've NEVER heard a louder room full of disappointment then when bibiana got sent home.#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/jCNhrtZeVn — Taryn Arnold (@Thetarynarnold) January 16, 2018

As for Bibiana herself? She’s not wasting any tears on Luyendyk Jr.

“Miss you already,” she jokingly captioned a gloriously awkward throwback of the 36-year-old race car driver.

Miss you already 🌹 A post shared by BIBIANA JULIAN (@bibi_julz) on Jan 15, 2018 at 10:36pm PST

The Bachelor Winter Games premieres Feb. 13 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, with subsequent episodes airing Feb. 15, 20, and 22.