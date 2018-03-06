The Bachelor's Bekah M. Slams Arie Luyendyk Jr. for DM'ing Her After the Show: 'F—ing Tool'

Now that the whole world finally knows what Arie Luyendyk Jr. did, his former contestants are revealing how they really feel about him.

One such outspoken contestant? Fan-favorite Bekah Martinez, who took to Twitter to drag Luyendyk Jr. on Monday night after he pulled a switcheroo during his explosive three-hour finale: Two months after proposing to Becca Kufrin, 27, he realized he was still in love with his runner-up, Lauren Burnham, 26. After wrestling with his decision, he decided to break off his engagement to Kufrin to pursue a relationship with Burnham — and every second of the brutal breakup was captured on TV.

“That moment when you realize you dodged a bullet,” Martinez, 23, captioned a photo of her and Luyendyk Jr., 36, from the show.

“Yo dude when you break off an engagement for your other ex gf the least you can do is LEAVE when she tells you to f—ing GET OUT,” she continued. “@ariejr s the biggest f—ing tool I’ve ever seen. Becca is a queen. A goddess. Thank the LORD he’s out of her life.”

that moment when you realize you dodged a bullet @ariejr pic.twitter.com/jkW2dyS5Go — bekah martinez ♡ (@whats_ur_sign_) March 6, 2018

yo dude when you break off an engagement for your other ex gf the least you can do is LEAVE when she tells you to fucking GET OUT — bekah martinez ♡ (@whats_ur_sign_) March 6, 2018

hahahahahaha @ariejr is the biggest fucking tool i’ve ever seen. becca is a queen. a goddess. thank the LORD he’s out of her life — bekah martinez ♡ (@whats_ur_sign_) March 6, 2018

She also called Luyendyk Jr. out for allegedly direct-messaging her on Twitter after the show, sharing screenshots of their purported exchanges. One showed Luyendyk Jr. messaging her on Feb. 2 about her infamous missing person’s debacle.

“You seriously crack me up,” he wrote. “Hope all is well.”

He also allegedly reached out to her on Feb. 3 to joke about their age gap, according to Martinez’s screenshots.

“Dm’ing your ex is a good look too,” Martinez tweeted alongside the images. “Yeah Arie was probably being friendly but guess what I DONT CARE HAHAHA, BOY BYEEEEE.”

dm’ing your ex is a good look too 🙃 @ariejr pic.twitter.com/dRQYw6fIbZ — bekah martinez ♡ (@whats_ur_sign_) March 6, 2018

yeah arie was probably being friendly but guess what I DONT CARE HAHAHA, BOY BYEEEEE — bekah martinez ♡ (@whats_ur_sign_) March 6, 2018

RELATED: Bachelor Nation Is Outraged with Arie Luyendyk Jr. for Dumping Becca Weeks After Proposing

Other contestants also shaded the race car driver on Twitter.

“I’m just having a dish of ‘Dodged a Bullet’ tonight,” quipped Jenna Cooper. “What are you guys up to?”

I’m just having a dish of “Dodged a Bullet” tonight @VidrioRaleigh🤷🏼‍♀️ What are you guys up to? #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/aAPlRrm5XC — Jenna Cooper (@Jennacooperfit) March 6, 2018

“[Your] heart can’t control how it feels or when it feels,” tweeted Kendall Long, who made it to the final three. “But your mind can control what you do with how you feel and how you make others feel…ya feel?”

You’re heart can’t control how it feels or when it feels but your mind can control what you do with how you feel and how you make others feel…ya feel? #thebachelor @BachelorABC — Kendall Long (@KendallPatrice) March 6, 2018

Even Kufrin herself couldn’t resist poking fun at the situation. On Tuesday, she tweeted the original cast photo from the first night in the Bachelor mansion, which shows her pursing her lips in the back while Luyendyk Jr. poses at the front — right next to Burnham.

“Deep down, I knew,” she wrote.

In this week’s issue, Luyendyk Jr. exclusively opens up to PEOPLE about his shocking decision, confessing he made a “huge mistake.”

“There’s been a lot of guilt and a lot of shame,” he admits. “I know it must have been extremely difficult for Becca. But I only had one foot in that relationship, and that wasn’t fair to her.”

“Immediately after the proposal, I just had this hole in my heart,” he adds. “I tried to concentrate on my relationship with Becca, and I really made a push to make it work.But I wasn’t getting over Lauren. I was very open with Becca about how I was feeling. It must not have been easy for her. But I knew that it was more than just missing someone. I had to take this risk.”