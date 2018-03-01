Bekah Martinez does not foresee ex Arie Luyendyk Jr. finding happily ever after with the woman he chooses following his dramatic Bachelor season finale.

Twenty-two-year-old Martinez, who was the youngest contestant competing for Luyendyk Jr.’s final rose and was eliminated ahead of the hometown dates, thinks the season 22 Bachelor will eventually split with his final pick on the ABC reality series.

“I don’t see him being with this person for the rest of his life,” Martinez told Entertainment Tonight.

Martinez, who knows whether Luyendyk Jr. chooses publicist Becca Kufrin, 27, or sales executive Lauren Burnham, 26, said, “I don’t. I just don’t think that’s what he wants right now, if he’s being honest with himself and honest with the world. I think it’s odd [that he would worry about choosing the wrong person]. I think that if you fear yourself making a wrong decision that much, you’re probably not very in touch with yourself.”

“I saw everything play out behind the scenes. You know, you are friends with the people [on the show], so you have people calling you, telling you what’s going on, and it’s rough,” she shared. “At first, I was just like, ‘Oh, my gosh, this cannot actually be happening.’ And then, honestly, my reaction after was like, ‘Oh, well, that kind of makes sense.’ I think Arie has a conflict between how he wants to present himself and what kind of woman he thinks he should be with, and what kind of woman he knows he should be with. And then what he really wants. I mean, you just don’t change dating patterns you had for years and years at the drop of a hat because you’re on a TV show. That doesn’t just change overnight.”

During his Fantasy Suite dates, audiences watched Luyendyk Jr. profess his love to both Kufrin and Burnham.

Looking to Monday’s upcoming finale episode, Bachelor Nation is in for what promises to be truly, seriously, the most dramatic conclusion ever.

While PEOPLE won’t reveal specific plot points so as not to spoil the upcoming drama, suffice it to say that after the two-part finale on Monday and Tuesday, the ABC leading man will have a lot of explaining to do — especially since the franchise has been dropping ominous hints that something no one expected is about to go down.

“I know people are going to be hard on [me],” Luyendyk Jr. told PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s issue. “I made a mistake. And I’m prepared for the backlash. But all I can say is I had to follow my heart.”

Of his two finalists, the race car driver said they’re “very different”: Minnesota-based Kufrin is “outgoing,” while Burnham, who lives in Virginia Beach, Virginia, is more “reserved.”

“They’re both great in their own individual ways,” he added.