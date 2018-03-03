The Bachelor‘s Becca Kufrin is feeling conflicted.

On Monday’s upcoming finale episode, Kufrin, 27, discusses her feelings with Arie Luyendyk Jr. after meeting his family and before the final rose ceremony.

“I was very nervous going into meeting his family, but I know that they notice the differences between Lauren and I — they called that out,” she tells him in an E! clip of the finale. “At this point, I just want some clarity on where he stands.”

“Did they tell you anything that you didn’t know?” Luyendyk Jr. asks.

Kufrin tells him that his mother brought up the reality that her son is constantly surrounded by women because of his career. “She’s like, ‘Yeah, you know the racing lifestyle, there’s always going to be women around and probably trying to reach out to Arie. How are you going to deal with that?’ ”

“Do you think that’ll be tough for you?” the publicist asks her beau, who says, “No, that’s kind of what I’ve done my entire life.”

Though he praises Kufrin for always being “very confident and patient” with him throughout filming the ABC reality series, she admits to internalizing her true feelings — and calls fellow Bachelor finalist Lauren Burnham a “threat.”

“This entire process Arie keeps saying that I’ve seemed so confident, but the fact is, I internally am freaking out because there is one other girl here still. And she is a huge threat to me,” Kufrin says about the 26-year-old sales executive.

“At this point it’s hard for me to even say Lauren’s name because I don’t want to acknowledge his relationship with anyone else,” she shares. “But I have to ask him tonight: is he in love with two people at this point?”

WATCH: The Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk Jr. Says He Fell for Two Women on the Show

Though PEOPLE won’t reveal specific plot points so as not to spoil the upcoming drama, suffice it to say that after the two-part finale on Monday and Tuesday, the ABC leading man will have a lot of explaining to do — especially since the franchise has been dropping ominous hints that something no one expected is about to go down.

“I know people are going to be hard on [me],” Luyendyk Jr. told PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s issue. “I made a mistake. And I’m prepared for the backlash. But all I can say is I had to follow my heart.”

Of his two finalists, the race car driver said they’re “very different”: Minnesota-based Kufrin is “outgoing,” while Burnham, who lives in Virginia Beach, is more “reserved.”

“They’re both great in their own individual ways,” he added.

The three-hour season finale of The Bachelor airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET, with the live two-hour After the Final Rose special airing Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET, both on ABC.