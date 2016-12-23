Two Bachelor Australia contestants who found love with each other are facing down their critics.
Tiffany Scanlon and Megan Marx revealed their relationship in October and have since faced accusations that their relationship is merely a social media-driven showmance.
Now, as they serve as cover girls for Maxim Australia, the women have each shared a series of Instagram posts explaining their reasons for doing the lingerie-clad photo shoot and giving insight about why they continue to keep their love story in the public eye.
In a post on Wednesday, Scanlon pointed out to her followers on Instagram that, even though she’s become more well-known, she is still “real human being with real human emotions.”
Oh hey 👋 hey there 🤓 just me, the real human being with real human emotions behind this account. See my face…im excited and im super proud of what @megan.leto.marx and I have achieved here. I knew it would be controversial, i knew it would ruffle feathers, i knew there would be criticism and judgement but guess what, I did it anyway! Why? Because (a) im an experience junkie as per my bio and it was pretty damn awesome to be asked to be on the cover of Maxim. (b) I do what I want because I want to; not for any body else; not to impress or offend or any other reason than because I WANT TO and I honestly don't need anyone's approval. (c) I have always and will always continue to advocate acceptance and no labels in all areas of life. I dont label myself or my relationship; I simply live and love and create life on my own terms. (d) @maxim_aus may be sold as a mens mag, but what does that matter? I really like reading it! and they have shown us more support than most other Australian media and i am proud to shoot with a publication who is as much about pushing boundaries as we are. The shoot was tasteful and had less nudity than some of our other shared photos on social media and the interview had everything we wanted to say. (e) if you think that this is some fake anti feminist lesbianised sexual male fantasy then you are only aiding in the judgemental backward thinking of society whether you are straight, gay, bi or however else you choose to label yourself. #dropthemic #hatersgotnorighttohate #takeyourbestshot #enoughisenough #noregrets #nolabels #acceptance #stopbeingsodamnjudgemental #loveislove #lifeonyourterms #idowhatiwant #donttellmehowtolivemylife
Not pulling any punches, she clapped back at her critics: “If you think that this is some fake anti feminist lesbianised sexual male fantasy then you are only aiding in the judgemental backward thinking of society whether you are straight, gay, bi or however else you choose to label yourself.”
She also noted, “I have always and will always continue to advocate acceptance and no labels in all areas of life. I don’t label myself or my relationship; I simply live and love and create life on my own terms.”
I just wanted to put out a HUGE thankyou to everyone who has liked and put such comments on Megan and my latest posts. We read them all and every comment of support and every like is a win. We are actually so protected inside our IG compared with what is being said on the Internet. I try not to look at it. In standing up for yourself and for others sometimes you take a little battering but the encouragement and love I have received helps pick me up and keep going. It's like they say, you never know how much a small act of kindness can mean to a stranger, and the small act of showing your support means the absolute world to me. It's the strangest thing to feel the most accepted that I've ever felt in my entire life despite everything that's going on. From the bottom of my heart, Thankyou 💋
"You take the blue pill, the story ends. You wake up in your bed and believe whatever you want to believe. You take the red pill, you stay in wonderland, and I show you how deep the rabbit hole goes."- Morpheus, the Matrix. I like to think I'm as bad ass as Morpheus; I'm free and I'd like to help others to be free as well but at the end of the day you have to choose the red pill when it is easier to take the blue and remain blissfully unaware. 📸@alannahliddell
For her part, Marx pointed out, “If you took the whole same-sex ‘issue’ out of our relationship, it would still be untraditional. We ordinate our own life and love terms, and somehow it works.”
Marx also anticipated forthcoming questions about the racy photo shoot (which falls in line with their previous social media tributes to another), half-joking on Instagram: “Some of you think that the cover fetishises lesbianism- I do get that (hey, I fetishise it too I guess-I like women!),” but told her followers that “your voice has a point.”
Marx continued, “At the same time I wanted to note that Tiffany and I aren’t specifically trying to break down the [misogynistic] attitudes of men, we are trying to increase the normalisation of desire and love in any form.”
I did in fact end up turning off the comments in my post last night (MAXIM). After some thought, this was cowardly of me and I apologise. The last thing I want or support is censorship- is others not being able to voice their well-thought out opinions and democratically discuss. Admittedly it has become hard to accept that my Insta page has, in a way, lost its original ownership -me me ME -dictatorship has been overthrown 😫wahhhhh! I do want the comments section to be a space where you and your community (with still, respect) can nut out issues around sexuality, love and life, without feeling attacked. I will of course, also hold the right to say how I think and feel. Some of the comments from last night which I originally saw as negative, actually did make me pause and think. Some of you think that the cover fetishises lesbianism- I do get that (hey, I fetishise it too I guess-I like women!) and your voice has a point. At the same time I wanted to note that Tiffany and I aren't specifically trying to break down the mysogenstic attitudes of men, we are trying to increase the normalisation of desire and love in any form- and conversation (sometimes controversial conversation) is a massive step in making those who were unaffected, disinterested and without any kind of knowledge- think about and create ideology that could change the future. Sometimes I forget that once upon a time, I was the religious nut with terrible and harmful ideas- and even though I am still human and still learning, I have changed and grown- and that is due to non-pushy ideology slowly turning me to the light. I know the marriage stuff. I was 18 when I legally entered a marriage union, not long after I got my braces off. It was cavalier love, and I don't want to downplay or regret that. But I get what it all means now, when I couldn't fully understand it then, and because of that I fucked it up considerably. I want discourse to increase, not be shut down around why love should be the thrust of marriage (seems a no brainer). Some people have been fighting the fight that I am new to for many years, and I want to respect that.
Shedding light on her own background, Marx spoke of a previous failed marriage at 18 and revealed, “Sometimes I forget that once upon a time, I was the religious nut with terrible and harmful ideas- and even though I am still human and still learning, I have changed and grown- and that is due to non-pushy ideology slowly turning me to the light.”
As for the sultry shoot itself, Marx told Maxim she and Scanlon “wanted to go for a look that really represented our characters and lifestyle — organic, beachy and a bit sexy.”