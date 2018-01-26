Bachelor Alum Ashley Iaconetti Hopes to Find True Love with New Show The Story of Us

Bachelor alum Ashley Iaconetti has been unlucky in love several times over on reality TV, but now she’s giving relationships another try — by hosting a brand-new show centered around successful couples.

The 29-year-old reality star — who first appeared on Chris Soules’ season of ABC’s hit show and has tried to find love on Bachelor in Paradise twice — will interview couples on the digital series The Story of Us, premiering Feb. 1 on KineticContentTV.

On the series, couples from various background will sit down with Iaconetti to share their love stories, starting from the day they met to the moment they fell in love and decided to commit to each other forever.

Ashley Iaconetti Allen Berezovsky/WireImage for Fashion Media

“My parents met 40 years ago this month at a bar on my mom’s 20th birthday. My dad had admired her from afar while my mom worked at a makeup counter at a New Jersey mall,” Iaconetti — who will also appear on The Bachelor Winter Games — tells PEOPLE. “He couldn’t find the courage to talk to her until he ran into her at this bar. His opening line was ‘I’ve been watching you.’ My mom was freaked out.”

Luckily, Iaconetti’s dad ended up winning over her mom, and the duo have now been married for 37 years.

“My dad reminds my sister and I, practically on a daily basis, how lucky he is to have our mom and how much he loves her. My parents’ love story has been an inspiration to me. I’m fascinated by how couples meet and end up sharing their lives together,” she adds. “I’m excited and honored to get to tell the stories of how this season’s The Story of Us couples fell in love.”