Ashley and J.P. Rosenbaum aren’t necessarily known for having fiery marital spats, but that could soon change.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Friday’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, the Bachelorette couple participates in a therapeutic exercise, acknowledging their anxieties, weaknesses and personal roadblocks, in order to move toward accepting their flaws.

Ashley admits she struggles with social anxiety and becoming overly emotional. And while J.P. owns that he doesn’t understand her neuroses, he also confesses to being frustrated that he’s “not made a priority.”

He acknowledges in a separate interview with Ashley that, “In the last year and a half ever since we had our son, it’s been all about him, but we can’t forget about us as a couple.”

After airing their relationship grievances, which are written on papers, the couple symbolically sets them all aflame so they can set themselves free once and for all.

J.P. met Ashley (née Hebert) and won her heart on The Bachelorette in 2011. They married in December 2012 and had their first child, Fordham Rhys, on Sept. 30, 2014. This past November, they welcomed daughter Essex Reese, and Rosenbaum tweeted at the time that little Essie “Already has me wrapped around her little finger. I’m in trouble!”

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars airs Fridays (9 p.m. ET) on WEtv.