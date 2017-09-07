It’s official: Arie Luyendyk Jr. is the next Bachelor.

The news was announced Thursday on Good Morning America after weeks of mounting anticipation — during which, according to PEOPLE sources, franchise executives scrambled to come up with their next leading man.

So who is he? Luyendyk Jr., a 35-year-old professional auto racing driver, was the runner-up on Emily Maynard‘s season of The Bachelorette in 2012 and hasn’t appeared on the franchise since. Unsurprisingly, fans had a lot to say about the choice — read on for Twitter reactions from Bachelor Nation.

A lot of people were … unfamiliar with him.

waking up to #TheBachelor news…who the hell is this guy? — Mo (@voltronned) September 7, 2017

WHO EVEN IS #thebachelor ??? Who is aerie wtf — Hannie (@hannahlabontee) September 7, 2017

Team Peter Kraus isn’t happy, to say the least.

When you order something online vs. when it arrives in the mail #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/z2wKZvDu2v — Dana Weiss (@Possessionista) September 7, 2017

Me when I saw who the #TheBachelor is instead of Peter. pic.twitter.com/ZhU87lRb6i — Ashley 🌹 (@xAshleyxii) September 7, 2017

When you find out Peter isn't the next #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/kXLpkpbRuP — Phyllis Francis (@phyllistf) September 7, 2017

me after seeing #TheBachelor isn't Peter…or anyone relevant for that matter pic.twitter.com/ibCX5mVoLR — Diana (@dwhizzzle) September 7, 2017

No one can pull off the salt and pepper hair like @PeterWIKraus #TheBachelor — kristen (@kristen__spires) September 7, 2017

When a Peter Kraus exists and they chose a different guy #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/icjX5TtAqD — Emily Alchin (@EmilyAlchin) September 7, 2017

But some fans have been waiting for this for years.

Why are ppl so mad about @ariejr being the next bachelor? I've been waiting for this day for years 😍 #TheBachelor — claudia (@9nner) September 7, 2017

So incredibly happy and surprised with @ariejr being the next Bachelor. A classic dude who deserves this! #thebachelor — ~c (@_perfectplaces) September 7, 2017

Especially because he’s apparently a very good kisser.

For those of you too young to remember @ariejr. This kiss is the reason fans still want him to be #thebachelor 5 years later pic.twitter.com/XVUTev71OX — BachShitCray (@Bach_ShitCray) September 7, 2017

Ok I just watched videos of @ariejr making out and I strongly approve. I will watch #TheBachelor — Lauren Pusinelli (@laurr__p) September 7, 2017

Some people are just excited to get to know him.

I'm actually pumped about Arie being the bachelor TBH, he looks like McSteamy and I'm so down #TheBachelor — Kristen Dellea (@RantingKris) September 7, 2017

Alright I think I'm on board with this @ariejr as #thebachelor – feels like back in the day when you didn't know TOO much about the lead — Sanjana (@sanj_says) September 7, 2017

I can see twitter is upset but I just watched his good morning America interview and I am HERE for silver fox Arie #TheBachelor — kaygrayce (@kaygrayce6) September 7, 2017

Am I the only one excited for #thebachelor ? Maybe we will be rid of the 23 year olds who claim this is their "last chance at love" — Olivia Schmit (@oliviaschmit91) September 7, 2017

Others, not so much.

This is an abomination. Arie? From 6 years ago? Instead of Peter or Eric (who would have been the 1st black bachelor). Nooo. #TheBachelor — sara saedi (@saaaranotsarah) September 7, 2017

Who voted. Can I veto it? #TheBachelor — CFMNews Taffy (@lijeyeshaveit) September 7, 2017

Who tf asked for Arie as the next bachelor? 🙄 #TheBachelor — Faith Gee 💎 (@FaithAintNormal) September 7, 2017

A white man from middle America as #TheBachelor? pic.twitter.com/102VPNx00b — Leah Gay (@leahgay) September 7, 2017

There’s also the timing of it all.

I wanted Arie as #TheBachelor back in 1999 I think. — lauren (@lorengejuice) September 7, 2017

What year is it? I feel like I need to whip out my tamagotchi and some acid wash jeans #TheBachelor — AL (@MissSchliez) September 7, 2017

Arie being the next #TheBachelor makes sense. We've travelled back in time in regards to everything else as a county, so why not this? pic.twitter.com/nLLNJRL9HO — Caitlin Ahmann (@CaitlinAhmann) September 7, 2017

Last but not least, some people are just sitting back and enjoying the ride.

Watching Bachelor Nation implode over #TheBachelor announcement is the best thing I've seen all day — nope. (@comingwaves) September 7, 2017

As for Luyendyk Jr. himself? The whole thing is “pretty surreal” for him, too.

“It doesn’t really feel real yet, but I’m taking it step by step,” he told PEOPLE exclusively. “I’m not nervous. Now that I’ve had some time and distance away from it, it feels like the feeling I had before I went into it the first time. I think sometimes when you’re on The Bachelorette and you jump right into being the Bachelor, for me it would’ve been too soon. This feels more natural.”

“I’m not concerned what people think,” he said. “I’m just focused on the outcome. I want to find my person and will do whatever it takes!”

“I just want to find that spark with somebody,” he added. “I want to someone to share my life with. I feel like it’s my time. I’m going into this with an open heart.”

Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor premieres in 2018. In the meantime, happy tweeting, and to all a goodnight.