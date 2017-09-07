It’s official: Arie Luyendyk Jr. is the next Bachelor.
The news was announced Thursday on Good Morning America after weeks of mounting anticipation — during which, according to PEOPLE sources, franchise executives scrambled to come up with their next leading man.
So who is he? Luyendyk Jr., a 35-year-old professional auto racing driver, was the runner-up on Emily Maynard‘s season of The Bachelorette in 2012 and hasn’t appeared on the franchise since. Unsurprisingly, fans had a lot to say about the choice — read on for Twitter reactions from Bachelor Nation.
A lot of people were … unfamiliar with him.
Team Peter Kraus isn’t happy, to say the least.
But some fans have been waiting for this for years.
Especially because he’s apparently a very good kisser.
Some people are just excited to get to know him.
Others, not so much.
There’s also the timing of it all.
Last but not least, some people are just sitting back and enjoying the ride.
As for Luyendyk Jr. himself? The whole thing is “pretty surreal” for him, too.
“It doesn’t really feel real yet, but I’m taking it step by step,” he told PEOPLE exclusively. “I’m not nervous. Now that I’ve had some time and distance away from it, it feels like the feeling I had before I went into it the first time. I think sometimes when you’re on The Bachelorette and you jump right into being the Bachelor, for me it would’ve been too soon. This feels more natural.”
“I’m not concerned what people think,” he said. “I’m just focused on the outcome. I want to find my person and will do whatever it takes!”
“I just want to find that spark with somebody,” he added. “I want to someone to share my life with. I feel like it’s my time. I’m going into this with an open heart.”
Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor premieres in 2018. In the meantime, happy tweeting, and to all a goodnight.