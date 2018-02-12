The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr. Takes Seinne on a Romantic Tuscan Date — But Are They in Love?

Arie Luyendyk Jr. is smitten, but he’s not ready to say it’s love just yet.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek of Monday’s episode of The Bachelor, Luyendyk Jr., 36, takes Seinne on a romantic one-on-one date at an Italian family’s home to enjoy — and help prepare — a traditional Italian meal.

“I’m really excited to see what an authentic Italian meal tastes like,” the race car driver says. “Food and love, they go hand-in-hand.”

And even though this isn’t Seinne’s first time in Italy, the 27-year-old reveals that getting to share such a family-oriented experience with Luyendyk Jr. made her feel ready to open up to him.

“I’ve been to Italy before, but I’ve never had an experience like this: a traditional Italian experience in a home with food and family and love,” she explains. “And to be with Arie, it makes me feel like I can open up and I really feel like I need that.”

During the date, while Seinne is out of earshot, some of the female members of the Italian family ask Luyendyk Jr. how he feels about the 27-year-old.

Although he doesn’t hesitate to say he likes her — “Oh, I do,” he eagerly assures the women — he makes it clear he isn’t quite ready to say the magic four-letter word to her.

“It’s not love yet,” he says, before quickly adding, “But it could be.”

“It’s very possible,” he continues. “If this date goes well, I would meet her family next week.”

Later, he adds, “Seinne’s incredible. She’s very beautiful, so I hope today goes well. I have to really feel those emotions with Seinne.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.