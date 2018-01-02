Did The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr. Get a New Year's Eve Kiss?

The new season of The Bachelor is officially underway — and that means Arie Luyendyk Jr. should start getting used to dodging questions for the next couple of months.

The 36-year-old professional auto racing driver and realtor stopped by Good Morning America on Tuesday, the morning after his two-hour season premiere, to talk all things Bachelor. And while the show wrapped filming around Thanksgiving, the outcome will remain top secret until the finale airs — so when he was asked whether he got a New Year’s Eve midnight kiss, Luyendyk Jr. played coy.

“I was all alone!” he said. “I was with some of our production team [in Times Square]. It was a blast. I braved the cold. It was so cool to be there.”

Arie Luyendyk Jr. on New Year's Eve Photo Image Press/Splash News Online

The @BachelorABC himself @ariejr tells us that "it was overwhelming at first" dating 29 women at once. "There was a lot of pressure!" pic.twitter.com/fCfPFZw6El — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 2, 2018

Of watching the show back, Luyendyk Jr. says it’s been “so much fun” to see “the other end of things.”

“For me, obviously, I’m having so many great conversations,” he said. “But [I love] seeing the interviews the girls did, and the jokes I didn’t get because I was so nervous. … It was overwhelming at first. That first night, I was just so nervous. It was a long time since I was on camera, so there was a lot of pressure.”

RELATED VIDEO: The Bachelor‘s Arie Luyendyk Jr. Says He Fell for Two Women on the Show

But evidently, he got into the swing of it soon enough: Luyendyk Jr. recently told PEOPLE exclusively that he actually “fell in love with two women” this season.

“I didn’t know I was capable of that,” he admitted. “I’ve never been in that situation, and it was really hard. And they were two very different women, and that’s what made it even harder.”

“The end was really difficult for me,” he added. “And I think that it’s because it’s such a huge decision, and it’s my life. But I’m happy, and I wouldn’t have changed anything.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.