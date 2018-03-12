Watch a 30-Second Supercut of Arie Luyendyk Jr. 'Moan-Kissing' on The Bachelor

He may have finally retired his “kissing bandit” reputation now that he’s an engaged man, but Arie Luyendyk Jr. certainly lived up to the nickname on his season of The Bachelor.

After getting hilariously spoofed on Saturday Night Live, the race car driver was the target of yet another comedy show this weekend: Netflix’s The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale, a weekly half-hour distillation of the week’s funniest pop culture moments.

“The Oscars were last weekend, so of course, we’re going to kick things off with The Bachelor,” quips McHale, 46, in PEOPLE’s exclusive clip from the episode. “As a naturalized citizen of Bachelor Nation, I also felt the sting of Arie’s betrayal for his first fiancée, Becca K., in order to be with the runner-up, Lauren ‘Meh.’ ”

“Everyone agrees that Becca is better off now as the newly crowned Bachelorette,” he continues. “But I think she wins an even bigger category: never having to listen to Arie moan-kiss ever again.”

And with that, the host introduces a 30-second supercut of Luyendyk Jr. loudly locking lips with his contestants throughout the season.

“I also make the ‘Mmm’ sound when I’m trying to remember someone’s name,” McHale jokes. ” ‘Mmm, you kiss great…buddy!’ ”

But all jokes aside, Luyendyk Jr., 36, is happily moving on with his life now that his highly controversial season has come to an end. In case you missed it, less than two months after proposing to finalist Becca Kufrin, Luyendyk Jr. realized he was still in love with his runner-up, Lauren Burnham. He ultimately decided to break things off with Kufrin to pursue a relationship with Burnham — and proposed to her on live television last week during the two-hour After the Final Rose special.

Opening up exclusively to PEOPLE, he admitted he wholeheartedly regrets proposing to Kufrin while he was still in love with Burnham, 26.

“The simple fact is I made a huge mistake,” he said. “I made what I thought was a good choice, but my heart wasn’t in it. I felt the enormous pressure and the enormity of the show and production, and I felt I should lead with my head and go through with it.”

Now reconciled with Burnham, he said he’s “finally myself again.”

“I feel like a huge weight lifted off my shoulders,” he added.

Catch the full episode of The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale, streaming now on Netflix.