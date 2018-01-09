The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr. Says He 'Laughed a Lot' While Watching His Season Premiere

Some people hate to watch themselves on camera — but Arie Luyendyk Jr. has been getting a kick out of his season of The Bachelor.

PEOPLE caught up with the 36-year-old professional auto racing driver/realtor at the ABC/TCA party in Los Angeles on Monday, and he said it’s been “really cool” to finally see the other side of things — and how the women are interacting when he’s not around.

“I watched [the season premiere] with one of our producers, because we did New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, so we were in New York,” he said. “I watched from my hotel room. I laughed a lot!”

Luyendyk Jr. said this week’s episode was also “hilarious” to watch — especially the moment when he sent Becca K. back to the mansion with $300,000 worth of Neil Lane diamonds, a suitcase full of Rachel Zoe gowns and a pair of Christian Louboutin heels to get ready for the rest of their glamorous one-on-one date.

“I gave Becca K. all those gifts, and the reaction from those women when she came home with all of those dresses and shoes is priceless,” he said. “And then to watch the Derby Day with my buddy Robby Gordon was really cool, too. That was a cool experience to do with everybody! It was fun — the best group date.”

One thing Luyendyk Jr. is still getting used to, however, is the spotlight that comes with being the Bachelor.

“There’s definitely two sides to this,” he said. “There’s being on the show and falling in love, and there’s what comes after. Now I have to get through this part of the journey, if you will, and it’s been a whole other side of things but I’ve just been soaking it up. I know that this attention is needed and I don’t mind that, but I can’t wait until things quiet down and I can go back to regular life.”

But overall, he’s “really happy” he did it.

“I had an amazing experience,” he said. “I knew that I could fall in love, because I fell in love when I was on Emily [Maynard]‘s season. I’m really happy that I did it. I don’t have any regrets.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.