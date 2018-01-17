How Does Arie Luyendyk Jr. React When He Finds Out Frontrunner Bachelor Contestant Is Just 22?

The Bekah-ning is upon us.

Ever since ABC released the cast bios for Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s season, Bachelor Nation has been abuzz with speculation over the fact that one contestant’s age was conspicuously not listed — and now, PEOPLE has the exclusive sneak peek at the big reveal.

The clip starts off by teasing the cast trip to Lake Tahoe, with Luyendyk Jr. confessing that certain relationships are “starting to develop, and it’s kind of scary.” And one of those relationships is with Bekah M., the aforementioned ageless contestant. The only wrinkle? He doesn’t know there’s a 14-year age difference between them. (He’s 36, and social media sleuths have figured out that Bekah is 22.)

In the next scene, Luyendyk Jr. is in the middle of enjoying a romantic one-on-one with Bekah — “I see myself falling in love with her,” he admits — when she decides to casually bring it up.

“Wait,” she says. “Do you know how old I am?”

In response, Luyendyk Jr. covers his mouth in shock — but that’s not the only bomb being dropped on him this episode. The clip teases even more drama, this time with Krystal interrupting the middle of a rose ceremony. (“I need to make sure that it’s just Arie and I at the end of this,” she explains beforehand.)

As for the man of the hour? He might be in over his head.

“Everything is flipped upside down,” he says. “And I don’t know what to do.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.