The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr. Gets Candid About Krystal: 'I Feel Like She’s a Little Lost'

Aili Nahas
February 20, 2018 10:48 AM

What began as a heated emotional and physical connection between The Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Krystal ended with tears and drama.

Watching their romance play out on the season “has been really hard,” the race-car driver tells PEOPLE. “Our relationship during the experience and then watching it play back outside of the experience are two totally different things.”

“I was really into Krystal in the beginning of it all,” the 36-year-old continues. “But I’m disappointed in her. I wouldn’t mind if someone in the house wasn’t popular. But you need good communication. I feel like her perception of our relationship was completely different than mine.”

Still, “in a crazy way, I still wish her the best,” he says. “Did our relationship go on a little longer than it should have? Yes. But I hope she finds what she’s looking for, because I feel like she’s a little lost.”

Krystal and Arie
Paul Hebert via Getty

After Monday night’s episode, Luyendyk Jr. has three women left competing for a rose: Kendall, Becca K. and Lauren B. As for his earlier shocking split from Bekah M., he says he knows he made the “right decision.”

Bekah M. and Arie
Paul Hebert/ABC

The age difference was a huge red flag,” he says. “But it isn’t about age. It’s about someone’s readiness to be married and to have enough life experience to be on the same page with someone. There is a world where a 22-year-old and 36-year-old can be happily married. I just feel like with Bekah and I, that wasn’t a possibility. And after a certain amount of time, I realized we weren’t a good match.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays, and the two-hour Women Tell All special airs this Sunday, both at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

