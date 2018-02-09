What Happened in Tuscany?! Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. Is 'Blindsided' and Questioning 'Everything'

With just seven women left on this season of The Bachelor, the stakes are higher than ever.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s episode, Arie Luyendyk Jr. travels to Tuscany with the remaining contestants: Lauren B., Bekah M. Becca K., Tia, Kendall, Seinne and Jacqueline. And while the women are usually the ones breaking down at this point, the man of the hour is feeling the pressure, too.

“Through this, I’ve been pretty insecure,” he confesses. “A lot of these women were expecting somebody else.”

From there, the footage cuts to a montage of wailing tears — courtesy of Kendall, Bekah and Jacqueline — ominously teasing that some serious drama is about to go down.

In the next scene, Luyendyk Jr. admits to feeling “blindsided” — before Lauren B. suddenly drops a major bomb.

“I am starting to fall in love with you,” she tells him. But moments later, Luyendyk Jr. is shown walking away.

“It made me question everything,” he says, while Lauren B. bemoans the fact that she “said too much, too soon.”

Luyendyk Jr., 36, revealed in his exclusive PEOPLE blog this week that Monday’s episode will feature “some of the most dramatic moments yet.”

“I say goodbye to someone I potentially saw myself with at the end and have my most heart-wrenching goodbye of the season,” he said. “The excitement and stress mounts because I have just one week left to sort out my feelings and relationships before hometowns. Trust me, the decisions are not easy — and you won’t want to miss it.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.