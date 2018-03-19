Lauren Burnham Calls Arie Luyendyk Jr. the 'Best Insta Fiancé in the Biz' for Taking Her Glam Pics

Race car driver? Check. Professional Instagram boyfriend? Also check.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. is currently enjoying a European getaway with his fiancée Lauren Burnham — and she’s putting his social media skills to the test.

“Too glam to give a damn,” she captioned a shot of herself on Monday, sipping on champagne while perched on a balcony at sunset. “[Photo] cred to @ariejr for being the best insta fiancé in the biz.”

Luyendyk Jr., 36, and Burnham 25, have been in Barcelona, where they’re staying at the new Iberostar Paseo de Gracia hotel’s penthouse suite, since last week. Before arriving in Spain, the couple kicked off their Eurotrip with a romantic sojourn to Reykjavik, Iceland.

The couple had previously joked about “fleeing the country” following the controversial conclusion to his season of The Bachelor: Less than two months after proposing to finalist Becca Kufrin, Luyendyk Jr. realized he was still in love with his runner-up, Burnham. He ultimately decided to break things off with Kufrin, 27, to pursue a relationship with Burnham — and proposed to her on live television earlier this month during the two-hour After the Final Rose special.

“I totally respect his decision to follow his heart,” Burnham told PEOPLE exclusively after the fact. “I don’t blame him for it, and I think it’s made us stronger in the end. It was worth risking getting hurt again to see where it could go. We’ve had a lot of conversations about it, and I know he won’t change his mind again.”

“It makes things easier for me knowing that he was able to be with Becca outside of this experience and he still knew that wasn’t what he wanted,” she added. “It gives me confidence in our relationship knowing that he truly wants to be with me and he took this huge risk to make it happen.”