The Kissing Bandit Is Back! 5 of Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Best Bachelorette Moments

If you haven’t seen Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelorette, where he vied for the heart of Emily Maynard (who is now happily married and pregnant), you’re not alone.

The season aired in the summer of 2012, and the show’s picked up quite a few new fans since then. So, if you haven’t watched — or if you just want a refresher — here’s a primer on Arie’s milestone Bachelorette moments. Just think of it as pre-season prep.

1. The Dollywood date.

Their first date was a good one: They went to Dollywood, where they kissed beside a carousel and had — in true Bachelorette fashion — a private concert from Dolly Parton herself, where she sang a song she wrote for her own husband.

2. The romantic date in Prague.

One-on-ones are always coveted, and when they’re in a romantic destination, even more so. Arie was especially excited about this one-on-one with Emily in Prague, where they wandered the city’s streets with lots of kisses along the way. However, there was some drama. She kept alluding to a secret that he was keeping from her: Namely, that he had dated one of the show’s producers.

3. When he visited Emily’s room.

When you’re the lead of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, sending someone home is never easy. So after Emily sent Ryan home, Arie came over to “hold her and hug her” and talk to her about her choice — and their own relationship — making for a sweet, intimate moment between the couple.

4. All those kisses.

They don’t call him the Kissing Bandit for nothing. Arie is actually such a legendary kisser that he made an appearance on Sean Lowe’s season of The Bachelor to give him a few tips. And all the kissing he did on Emily’s season was definitely a highlight. (Yes, this isn’t one single moment, but these smooches are so impressive they’ve earned a spot on the list.)

5. That heartbreaking After the Final Rose moment.

When the lead comes face-to-face with her runner-up on the After the Final Rose special, it’s often awkward and always emotional. Such was the case for Arie and Emily’s reunion, where Arie revealed that he had attempted to contact Emily after filming wrapped. He went as far as to send her the journal he kept on the show to try and give an explanation for his feelings. Emily, however, didn’t read the journal, and watching the whole thing was nothing short of painful.