Arie Luyendyk Jr. Takes 2nd Place in Motor Race Ahead of The Bachelor's Dramatic Finale

After enduring a season’s worth of cutesy car puns, The Bachelor‘s Arie Luyendyk Jr. returned to the real race track the weekend before his season concludes with what host Chris Harrison has officially ruled the franchise’s most dramatic finale yet.

Luyendyk Jr., 36, competed in Australia’s Adelaide 500, taking second place in the stadium super trucks category.

“Finished in the money… Still no need to sell fit tea on Insta!” he tweeted Sunday — poking fun at Bachelor contestants’ proclivity for Instagram endorsements — alongside a photo of himself grinning on the winners’ podium.

Finished in the money… Still no need to sell fit tea on Insta! pic.twitter.com/o6qUvxb6Ih — Arie Luyendyk Jr. (@ariejr) March 4, 2018

The Bachelor‘s two-part finale begins Monday night, when America will watch the racing pro/realtor give either publicist Becca Kufrin, 27, and sales executive Lauren Burnham, 26, his final rose — and potentially propose. (He told both women he loves them.)

While PEOPLE won’t reveal specific plot points so as not to spoil the upcoming drama, ABC has been dropping ominous hints that completely unexpected is about to go down.

“I know people are going to be hard on [me],” Luyendyk Jr. told PEOPLE exclusively. “I made a mistake. And I’m prepared for the backlash. But all I can say is I had to follow my heart.”

One outspoken critic of the man of the hour? Former contestant Caroline Lunny, who openly called Luyendyk Jr. out on national television for “what he did.”

“This whole time, you’ve said that you are here because you are trying to find a wife,” she said during the Women Tell All reunion. “I know what you did, and I don’t know how you could do that. I just really don’t understand. But I really hope you found what you’re looking for.”

“I needed to say what I said. When somebody burns somebody you love, you want to have that moment where you get the last word in,” Lunny later told PEOPLE. “I don’t think Arie knows what he wants. I hope he can move past the glitz of being the Bachelor and take it seriously.”