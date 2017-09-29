What’s a group date without a few puppies?

New Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk Jr. stepped out with the contestants Thursday in Los Angeles, where they were photographed walking dogs while filming the upcoming season of the reality franchise.

Luyendyk Jr. rocked a three-piece suit with a bowtie as he walked behind a pooch.

The 36-year-old auto racing driver appears to be a fan of unique dates. Earlier this week, Luyendyk took the women on a demolition derby date at the Ventura County Fairgrounds in Ventura, California.

Last week marked the first day of filming his season. Naturally, series creator Mike Fleiss teased on Twitter, “@ariejr has got some tough choices to make tonite.”

Though Luyendyk faced some backlash since being named The Bachelor‘s leading man, he previously told PEOPLE that he’s “not concerned [with] what people think.”

“I’m just focused on the outcome,” said the reality star, who famously earned himself a “kissing bandit” reputation on Emily Maynard’s season of The Bachelorette. “I want to find my person and will do whatever it takes!”

The Bachelor premieres on ABC in 2018.