Red Flags! Bachelor Alum Caila Quinn on the Warning Signs Becca & Arie Were Headed for a Breakup

Becca Kufrin was blindsided when Arie Luyendyk Jr. called off their engagement two months after The Bachelor wrapped — but there were signs their relationship was shaky from the start.

On Monday’s explosive three-hour finale, the race car driver sent shockwaves through Bachelor Nation when he pulled a switcheroo: After proposing to Kufrin, 27, he realized he was still in love with his runner-up, Lauren Burnham, 26. He decided to break things off with Kufrin to pursue a relationship with Burnham — allowing every second of the brutal breakup to be captured on TV.

Bachelor alums Caila Quinn (from Ben Higgins‘ season) and Sharleen Joynt (from Juan Pablo Galavis‘ season) stopped by the PEOPLE Now studios to share their thoughts on the shocking twist — which, according to them, wasn’t so shocking. One major red flag? The fact that Luyendyk Jr., 36, told Kufrin he was still “conflicted” about his decision one night before he proposed.

“At this point, you should be 100 percent sure,” said Quinn, 27. “You should be totally into the other person, and of course, this whole pause, this whole moment — he doesn’t know what he wants.”

Many fans were furious that Luyendyk Jr. went along with the proposal despite clearly being torn between the two women.

“I thought Bekah [Martinez] said that well in the live segment — she was like, ‘You don’t need to propose!’ ” said Joynt, 30. “If you’re not sure at this point, don’t propose.”

The other red flag, of course, was the fact that Luyendyk Jr. openly told Kufrin he still had feelings for Burnham after the show wrapped — but Quinn said she understands why Kufrin tried to make things work.

“I feel like I would have stuck around,” she said. “If somebody still has conflicting feelings, maybe they work through it. Especially if you love the person and you believe in the relationship. I think Becca really gave it all she could.”

The Bachelor concludes Tuesday with a two-hour live After the Final Rose special starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.