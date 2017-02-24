Andi Dorfman Confronts Nick Viall over Infamous Bachelor Bombshell: 'It All Comes Full Circle'

The last time Bachelor Nation saw Andi Dorfman visiting Nick Viall, it was when she showed up at his door to break up with him during season 10 of The Bachelorette.

But on Monday, Dorfman and Viall will come face-to-face on television again — as she makes a surprise appearance at Viall’s door again on the new episode of the The Bachelor.

The 29-year-old reality star, who ultimately picked Josh Murray over Viall when she starred on the ABC reality series in 2014, first arrived on the final moments of last week’s episode — leaving a Viall looking dumbstruck.

“Andi is the last person I ever thought I would see. So, what the f— is she doing here now?” Viall, 36, asks in the trailer for the continuation of that scene, first reported by ET.

Inviting her into his room for a drink, Dorfman gets down to business — confronting him over his “After the Final Rose” fantasy suite reveal.

“Do you look back, and you’re like, ‘Damn, I shouldn’t have said, ‘Why would you make love with me if you weren’t in love with me?'” she asks him.

RELATED VIDEO: Josh Murray Thinks His Ex-Fiancée Andi Dorfman and Nick Viall ‘Should Have Ended Up Together’

“This is blowing my mind,” he responds. “I mean, last time you knocked down my door, you broke up with me. You dumped me on national television!”

“Oh, that’s true!” Dorfman remembers. “But now, you’re dumping 29 girls… It all comes full circle.”

Not to be outdone, Viall drops a bombshell of his own — suggesting he might not end this season giving a final rose to anybody.

“Maybe 30,” he says.

Now it’s Dorfman left looking dumb struck with her jaw open wide, saying, “Maybe 30?!”

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.