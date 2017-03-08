EMILY MAYNARD & JEF HOLM, THE BACHELORETTE SEASON 8

Maynard chose Holm in the eighth season of The Bachelorette, and he popped the question in response. Their relationship was short-lived, however — they split after two months, in October 2012.

Maynard became engaged for the fourth time when she accepted the proposal of automotive management consultant Tyler Johnson in January 2014; they married that June. They welcomed their first child together, son Jennings Tyler, in July 2015 and announced in March 2016 that she and Johnson are expecting baby number two (Emily also has a daughter, Ricki, from previous relationship).