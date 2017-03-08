TV
The Bachelor and Bachelorette Couples: Who Made Their Love Last?
For some, TV love was forever – but for the majority, it ended once the cameras stopped rolling. See how your favorites fared, from the most recent splits and successes to the very first hints of romance
By Amanda Michelle Steiner and Diana Pearl•@dianapearl_
AMANDA STANTON & JOSH MURRAY, BACHELOR IN PARADISE SEASON 3
He proposed to Andi Dorfman during his previous stint on The Bachelor franchise, and Murray walked away from the 2016 season of Paradise with yet another new love. (Well, two, if you count the pizza.) Since the finale, he moved to southern California to be with Stanton and her daughters. And it seemed Murray was settling in very well — he Instagrammed a photo of the foursome with the caption "My new family." Unfortunately, the engagement didn't last — they announced their split in January 2017.
CARLY WADDELL & EVAN BASS, BACHELOR IN PARADISE SEASON 3
Despite a rocky beginning to their relationship, Waddell is now head over heels for The Bachelor franchise's resident erectile disfunction specialist: She told PEOPLE, "I just love Evan. I would marry him tomorrow!" It helps that the two both live in Nashville, where they've been spending time with Bass' three sons since the show wrapped.
LACE MORRIS & GRANT KEMP, BACHELOR IN PARADISE SEASON 3
Two months after the 2016 Bachelor in Paradise finale, Morris and Kemp were living together in San Francisco and looking forward to planning their wedding. Yet in November 2016, despite having matching tatoos, the couple split.
JOJO FLETCHER & JORDAN RODGERS, THE BACHELORETTE SEASON 12
It seems that on The Bachelorette, the women know their heart early on. In season 11, Fletcher gave Rodgers the first impression rose, and throughout the season, they had crazy, off-the-charts chemistry. So when Fletcher sent her runner-up Robby Hayes home, no one was surprised — and people were even less shocked when Rodgers got down on one knee. Now, Rodgers lives with Fletcher in her hometown of Dallas.
BEN HIGGINS & LAUREN BUSHNELL, THE BACHELOR SEASON 20
She may not have received the first impression rose, but there was always something special between Higgins and Bushnell. So much so that he told her he loved her (though he told JoJo the same) before the final rose. Months after his proposal, they're still going strong: Bushnell moved to Higgins' home city of Denver, and they starred in their own reality show, Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After.
TANNER TOLBERT & JADE ROPER, BACHELOR IN PARADISE SEASON 2
There were a lot of ups and downs on the second season of Bachelor in Paradise, but one thing remained consistent throughout: Roper and Tolbert's romance. They ended things in paradise with a proposal and had a televised Bachelor wedding in early 2016. They are expecting their first child together in September 2017.
KAITLYN BRISTOWE & SHAWN BOOTH, THE BACHELORETTE SEASON 11
Ever since Booth stepped out of the limo, it was clear that he only had eyes for Bristowe — and she felt the same. "When Shawn came out of the limo, and we talked, I was like, 'Damn!' " she said on their season's first night. It only got better from there: Booth proposed during the finale, she accepted, and after the show was over, they subsequently moved in together in Nashville. Wedding bells haven't rung for them just yet, but they're still engaged and say they're pumped to start a family.
BRITT NILSSON & BRADY TOOPS, THE BACHELORETTE SEASON 11
For the first time in franchise history, suitors had the chance to choose in between two women for the title of Bachelorette. The men ended up choosing Kaitlyn Bristowe over Britt Nilsson, but that wasn't the end of Nilsson's journey. Brady Toops, a singer-songwriter from Nashville, decided to leave the show in order to pursue Nilsson. Their romance was documented briefly on Bristowe's season and though the couple remained together once filming wrapped, they ultimately split in the spring of 2015. "Everything on paper was perfect," Nilsson told PEOPLE exclusively. "But we didn't have that connection I was looking for."
CHRIS SOULES & WHITNEY BISCHOFF, THE BACHELOR SEASON 19
Though he admitted that he was on the way to falling in love with runner-up Becca Tilley, Soules ended up proposing to fertility nurse Bischoff in the finale. (Naturally, he did so in a barn in his hometown of Arlington, Iowa.) "Whitney is my soulmate," Prince Farming revealed to PEOPLE. "It became even more clear at the end. It just felt right." Nearly seven months after Soules got down on one knee, the couple announced their split in a joint statement: "They part with nothing but respect and admiration for one another and will continue to be supportive friends." Though Soules remains single, Bischoff recently announced her engagement to fellow Chicago resident Ricky Angel.
ANDI DORFMAN & JOSH MURRAY, THE BACHELORETTE SEASON 10
While she initially leaned toward contestant Nick Viall, Dorfman chose Murray and their season ended in a proposal. The couple split in January 2015, despite seeming happy and in love just days prior.
MARCUS GRODD & LACY FADDOUL, BACHELOR IN PARADISE SEASON 1
Grodd and Faddoul met during the first season of Bachelor in Paradise, and the two hit it off almost immediately. At the final rose ceremony, Grodd proposed, and the couple wed in August — or so viewers thought. Grodd revealed to PEOPLE that his and Faddoul's nuptials were never legal and that "she became a different person." He continued, "It became a toxic relationship at times. ... There were a lot of barriers that we couldn't overcome."
CODY SATTLER & MICHELLE MONEY, BACHELOR IN PARADISE SEASON 1
Though they left the first season of Bachelor in Paradise as a couple, Sattler and Money amicably split in December 2014, before rekindling the relationship and working through their relationship issues on Marriage Booty Camp: Reality Stars in 2016. They split soon after.
JUAN PABLO GALAVIS & NIKKI FERRELL, THE BACHELOR SEASON 18
After a tumultuous season (during which future Bachelorette Andi Dorfman would lay into him for being conceited and emotionally unavailable), Galavis gave Ferrell the final rose. There was no proposal, however, as the father of one couldn't even say, "I love you." The couple appeared on season 5 of Couples Therapy, but it couldn't save their relationship — they split in October 2014.
DESIREE HARTSOCK & CHRIS SIEGFRIED, THE BACHELORETTE SEASON 9
Hartsock's road to the altar as the ninth Bachelorette wasn't smooth, but she eventually chose Siegfried after having her heart broken by Brooks Forrester. The season ended in a proposal, and the couple married in January 2015. In April 2016, the Siegfrieds announced they're expecting their first child together, and in October of that year, they welcomed a baby boy.
SEAN LOWE & CATHERINE GIUDICI, THE BACHELOR SEASON 17
After finishing third in Emily Maynard's season, Lowe became the 17th Bachelor and proposed to Giuidici in the finale, promising, "I want to spend the rest of my life telling you that I love you and making you feel like the most special, beautiful woman in the world." Their nuptials were televised on ABC in January 2014; given that the two waited to consummate their union until they made it official, their Tahitian honeymoon was a celebratory occasion for more reasons than one. More reason to celebrate? They welcomed their first child, son Samuel Thomas, in July 2016.
BEN FLAJNIK & COURTNEY ROBERTSON, THE BACHELOR SEASON 16
While Flajnik's season of The Bachelor ended with a proposal, he and Robertson broke up during the airing of season 16 after he witnessed her less-than-virtuous behavior on the show. They got back together, as they revealed on their After the Rose special, but broke up for good in October 2012. She went on to release a tell-all in June 2014 titled I Didn't Come Here to Make Friends. Apt. In the fall of 2014, Flajnik was rumored to be dating Kris Jenner, but the two insisted they were just friends.
EMILY MAYNARD & JEF HOLM, THE BACHELORETTE SEASON 8
Maynard chose Holm in the eighth season of The Bachelorette, and he popped the question in response. Their relationship was short-lived, however — they split after two months, in October 2012.
Maynard became engaged for the fourth time when she accepted the proposal of automotive management consultant Tyler Johnson in January 2014; they married that June. They welcomed their first child together, son Jennings Tyler, in July 2015 and announced in March 2016 that she and Johnson are expecting baby number two (Emily also has a daughter, Ricki, from previous relationship).
BRAD WOMACK & EMILY MAYNARD, THE BACHELOR SEASON 15
Womack wasn't the only one going after a second chance at love in season 15. After leaving season 11 of The Bachelor without a bride-to-be, Womack's season 15 ended in a proposal to Maynard, who had jumped back into the dating pool after her fiancé died in a plane crash years earlier. Womack and Maynard broke up while their season was airing, reunited after the finale, then announced their amicable split to PEOPLE in June 2011. Womack was later linked to AshLee Frazier, a contestant from Sean Lowe's season, though the two broke up after less than one year of dating.
HOLLY DURST & BLAKE JULIAN, BACHELOR PAD SEASON 2
Though Durst voted Julian off on the second season of Bachelor Pad, she handed him a note at the rose ceremony telling him that it wasn't the end for them. Indeed, it wasn't — the pair got engaged in September 2011 and married in June 2012.
ASHLEY HEBERT & J.P. ROSENBAUM, THE BACHELORETTE SEASON 7
Hebert and Rosenbaum are one of few picture-perfect examples of how the Bachelor franchise formula can actually be successful. Hebert was the seventh Bachelorette, and her season ended in a proposal from Rosenbaum. They married in December 2012, and their nuptials aired on ABC. In September 2014, Hebert gave birth to their son, Fordham Rhys. In November 2016, they welcomed their second child.
ALI FEDOTOWSKY & ROBERTO MARTINEZ, THE BACHELORETTE SEASON 6
The sixth Bachelorette, Fedotowsky chose Martinez in the finale. He proposed, but they split in November 2011. Fedotowsky told PEOPLE, "We both realized we were unhappy more than we were happy."
KIPTYN LOCKE & TENLEY MOLZAHN, BACHELOR PAD SEASON 1
Runners-up Locke and Molzahn didn't manage to take home the top prize, but they did walk away from season 1 of Bachelor Pad as a couple. They broke up in March 2013 after a two-and-a-half-year relationship, but reunited in February 2014. However in March 2015, Locke announced he was expecting his first child, a son — with his new girlfriend, Samm Murphy.
JAKE PAVELKA & VIENNA GIRARDI, THE BACHELOR SEASON 14
Pilot Pavelka proposed to Girardi during his reign as The Bachelor, but the couple split just a few short months following the finale, later appearing together on the second season of Bachelor Pad. In late 2012, Pevelka was linked to Kristin Chenoweth, though their relationship was short-lived. Girardi kept it in the family when she dated former Bachelorette contestant Kasey Kahl in 2011, but they too broke up after less than one year together.
JILLIAN HARRIS & ED SWIDERSKI, THE BACHELORETTE SEASON 5
The fifth Bachelorette, Harris chose Swiderski and her season ended in a proposal. But the couple split sometime in 2010, after rumors swirled that he'd dated two other women during his time on the show.
JASON MESNICK & MELISSA RYCROFT, THE BACHELOR SEASON 13
Mesnick proposed to Rycroft, but ended up reversing his decision on one of the most wild After the Final Rose specials ever. There, he broke up with Rycroft and asked runner-up Molly Malaney for a second chance; she accepted, and the couple tied the knot in February 2010 and now have a daughter together. Meanwhile, Rycroft has three children with Tye Strickland, whom she married in 2009.
MATT GRANT & SHAYNE LAMAS, THE BACHELOR SEASON 12
On The Bachelor: London Calling, Grant proposed to Lamas, but the two called it off not long after their televised engagement.
DEANNA PAPPAS & JESSE CSINCSAK, THE BACHELORETTE SEASON 4
After being sent home by Brad Womack, Pappas became The Bachelorette and chose snowboarder Csincsak to get down on one knee. Despite setting a wedding date — May 9, 2009— the couple parted ways in November 2008. Pappas still found love within the Bachelor franchise, however; she went on to marry Stephen Stagliano – the twin brother of Michael Stagliano, who appeared on Jillian Harris's season of The Bachelorette — in October 2011. They welcomed their first child in February 2014. In August 2010, Csincsak married Ann Lueders, who appeared on Jason Mesnick's season of The Bachelor. They, too, welcomed a daughter in 2014.
BRAD WOMACK, THE BACHELOR SEASON 11
Though he chose both DeAnna Pappas and Jenni Croft as finalists, Womack ended up rejecting both in the season finale.
ANDY BALDWIN & TESSA HORST, THE BACHELOR SEASON 10
Baldwin proposed to Horst on the finale of The Bachelor: Officer and a Gentleman, but the two ended their engagement one month later. They continued their relationship for a little while longer, but she went on to break up with him less than one year later.
LORENZO BORGHESE & JENNIFER WILSON, THE BACHELOR SEASON 12
In one of few seasons not to end in a proposal, Borghese (a prince!) chose to pursue a relationship with Wilson on the finale of The Bachelor: Rome and offered her a promise ring. Spoiler: They broke up one month later.
TRAVIS LANE STORK & SARAH STONE, THE BACHELOR SEASON 8
Dr. Stork and schoolteacher Stone barely made it to the airing of the pre-taped finale; he never proposed, and the couple announced their breakup once the season finished airing.
JEN SCHEFFT, THE BACHELORETTE SEASON 3
Schefft chose Jerry Ferris over John Paul Merritt in her season of The Bachelorette, but ultimately rejected him when he proposed.
CHARLIE O'CONNELL & SARAH BRICE, THE BACHELOR SEASON 7
Brother to Jerry O'Connell, Charlie chose not to propose to finalist Brice but pursued a relationship with her regardless. They dated from 2005 to 2007, and though they reunited once, they ended it for good in 2010.
MEREDITH PHILLIPS & IAN MCKEE, THE BACHELORETTE SEASON 2
Phillips chose McKee in her season of The Bachelorette and he proposed, but the couple broke up less than one year after the finale.
BYRON VELVICK & MARY DELGADO, THE BACHELOR SEASON 6
Velvick proposed to Delgado and the two were together for five years before splitting in December 2009. Maybe it had something to do with this: In November 2007, following a taping of an After the Rose special on which the couple appeared as a success story, Delgado was arrested for hitting Velvick in the face.
JESSE PALMER & JESSICA BOWLIN, THE BACHELOR SEASON 5
Just one month after proposing, Palmer and Bowlin ended their relationship, blaming long distance.
TRISTA REHN & RYAN SUTTER, THE BACHELORETTE SEASON 1
One of the franchise's biggest success stories, Rehn and Sutter tied the knot in a televised ceremony in December 2003. The couple has two children together — a boy named Maxwell and a girl named Blakesley.
BOB GUINEY & ESTELLA GARDINIER, THE BACHELOR SEASON 4
Bachelor Bob did not propose to Gardinier during his reign, though she did accept a promise ring. The two split five months later but remain friendly to this day.
ANDREW FIRESTONE & JEN SCHEFFT, THE BACHELOR SEASON 3
Firestone proposed to Schefft, and the two were together for 10 months before parting ways amicably in December 2003. But don't worry about them: both have their own happy, non-Bachelor families.
AARON BUERGE & HELENE EKSTEROWICZ, THE BACHELOR SEASON 2
Eksterowicz was dumped by Bachelor Buerge just five weeks after he presented her with a 2-carat engagement ring. In February 2004, the couple teamed up to hawk the giant rock.
ALEX MICHEL & AMANDA MARSH, THE BACHELOR SEASON 1
Surprisingly enough, the very first Bachelor did not actually propose (though he did flash the engagement ring and suggest they move in together). Michel and Marsh started dating exclusively following the finale, but called it off after several months.
