Find Out Why Olivia Caridi Thinks This Season's Bachelor Villain Corinne Will Last Longer Than She Did

This season of The Bachelor is off to a wild start — and who better to weigh in on the antics than one of the franchise’s most well-knowns “villains,” Olivia Caridi?

PEOPLE Now caught up with Caridi and Caila Quinn (both contestants from Ben Higgins‘ season last year) and the two reality stars gave their take on Monday night’s episode — starting with Corinne Olympios, who has quickly earned her own villain label.

“I mean, look, I totally agree with Corinne — I still believe that you can be assertive and go talk to the Bachelor the first night, but I think going back several times is a little much,” said Caridi, though she maintained the drama was still highly entertaining — and that Viall definitely seems to be vibing on Olympios.

“He seemed to like it — I mean, he could have easily said no, so maybe girls should be taking notes,” said Caridi. “I love her. I love Corinne. Thank you for making reality television what it should be.”

As for Olympios’ bold decision to take her bikini top off during a group date photo shoot? Quinn was less than impressed.

“[I] feel like it would be really awkward and [I] would have left the room because I would not tolerate that,” said Quinn. “Our season we had a very respectful Bachelor who never touched anyone or kissed anyone in front of [the other women] and that’s how we were able to progress.”

Quinn predicts Olympios will be around for three more episodes (“She’s very sexual — that doesn’t hurt”), but Caridi thinks the Miami-born bombshell is going to last even longer.

“I think she’s going to make it longer than I did,” said Caridi, who was sent home by Higgins during week 6. “She’s going to take over the villain length-dom. I think she’s going to be around for a while!”

RELATED VIDEO: #ICYMI — Top 5 Moments from Week 2 of The Bachelor

The two stars also shared their opinion on the other drama that went down last night: Viall sending Liz Sandos home — a contestant he had a one night stand with months before the show.

“I think Nick handled it really poorly, personally,” said Caridi. “I don’t like the way that he just wouldn’t look at her and treated her like she was gross. I don’t know why he kept her around, he obviously didn’t want her there. I just found it to be really disrespectful on his part and I think she was great and authentic and put her heart on the line. Props to her.”

As for whether they think some of the women might decide to leave the show after finding out?

“I think they would be very dumb to leave the show because we’ve all had sex before,” said Quinn. “It’s not like, a surprise. I don’t think that they’ll leave, but I think that they will kind of use this as an excuse to get closer to him emotionally.”

“I feel like it would be different if she came home from the date, but she’s not even there,” added Caridi. “He got rid of her. … Water under the bridge. Whatever. Everyone has a past!”

So, will the controversial Bachelor find love?

“I don’t know. It doesn’t seem like he has chemistry [with any of these women],” said Quinn. “We’ve seen him two seasons before with Kaitlyn [Bristowe] and with Andi [Dorfman] and he was very into them … and I haven’t seen any spark yet.”

“I agree with that,” said Caridi. “It’s funny because he’s been on the show for so long, but I can’t pinpoint who he is and what kind of woman he really wants!”

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.