Bachelor Alum Caila Quinn Has Found Love! Meet Her New Boyfriend Nick

Another Bachelor star is off the market!

Caila Quinn, who made it to the final three on Ben Higgins‘ season of The Bachelor in 2016 and appeared on Bachelor in Paradise later that summer, recently took to Instagram to reveal her new man.

“Now playing in a theater near you,” she captioned a photo of the two kissing underneath an old-school movie theater banner in Cleveland that reads: “Nick Meets the Parents. PS They Love You.”

In a separate video, the couple strolls along hand-in-hand, exchanging kisses before she surprises him with the customized sign.

Quinn opened up about the romance to Entertainment Tonight, revealing that her new boyfriend, Nick Burrello, is a private equity real estate investor from Chicago, whom she was set up with through a mutual friend a few weeks ago.

“[Our connection] definitely was instant,” she said, calling him “driven, goofy, adventurous and passionate” and “literally the sweetest human in the world.”

“He entered the New York City bar after I just finished up with a Fashion Week event, and that was it,” she said. “I was hooked. It’s actually really cute. He says it all the time, but when you know, you know.”

“He’s a big family man. The way a guy talks about his parents says a lot about how he prioritizes his relationship,” she continued. “For him, it’s family first.”

Quinn said Burrello’s meeting with her parents went “so well” and they “absolutely love him.”

“They even mentioned they’ve never seen someone make me this happy,” she added.

That being said, the former reality star and lifestyle blogger said they aren’t rushing into anything.

“It’s a little soon for the next step talk,” she said. “But I am definitely smitten and enjoying all the little firsts we’re having together.”

Of meeting someone offscreen, Quinn said “dating outside of the Bachelor family is refreshing” — but she’s still grateful for her time on the show.

“The girlfriend that set us up is a blogger, and if I didn’t go on the show and change career paths, I would have never met her,” she said. “She might have never introduced me to this amazing man. Everything happens for a reason.”