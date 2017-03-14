From almost-weddings to awkward conversations, see how past Bachelor(ette) couples have handled their first public, post-proposal (or just a final rose!) debut.

Nick Viall & Vanessa Grimaldi

Though he put a ring on it after a romantic trip to Finland, it seemed the fairy tale was over for four-time Bachelor cast member Viall and his choice, Grimaldi, on Monday night. During their own After the Final Rose special, Grimaldi was quick to admit there had been “difficult” days between the two, a sentiment Nick echoed when he joined her on stage. Even Bachelor Nation was questioning the love between the newly engaged couple. After the special, Grimaldi shot down their critics, saying, “You can never make people happy. At the end of the day, we are focusing on our relationship.” The couple said they don’t have any wedding plans in the works at the moment, and are looking forward to exploring their relationship as a “normal” couple.

JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers

Fletcher and her winner, Rodgers, were plagued with rumors of insincerity throughout their season. On After the Final Rose, they were open about the fact that it had been hard for them — but were adamant that it never made them doubt their relationship. “I don’t want to sugarcoat it, it was difficult,” she said. “To be able to get through those things, and know that we love each other so much, and we trust each other.” Rodgers felt the same: “It hasn’t been easy, but it’s made us that much stronger.” Rodgers and Fletcher also said they were thinking about planning a wedding for the next year, and that Rodgers was moving to Fletcher’s hometown of Dallas (which he later did).

Ben Higgins & Lauren Bushnell

There was no denying the love between Higgins and his pick, Bushnell. During the Women Tell All special, Higgins admitted that he was “more in love than I’ve ever been,” and said that “I would marry that woman tomorrow if I could.” So when After the Final Rose came along, Chris Harrison called Higgins’s hometown pastor to come to the event — and potentially marry the couple right then and there. Though they declined the offer, Bushnell and Higgins shared that they were planning to move in together in Higgins’ city, Denver, and celebrated with both of their families.

Kaitlyn Bristowe & Shawn Booth

From the minute Booth walked out of the limo, sparks flew between him and Bristowe. It was no surprise, then, when he got down on one knee on the final night — and she accepted. (Especially after that Snapchat gaffe.) On After the Final Rose, the two were constantly kissing and hugging, and were excited for the future. “We just want to start living life,” Bristowe said. Booth, in particular, said that he wanted to defend Bristowe publicly from cyber bullying attacks and slut shaming after she slept with another contestant, Nick Viall, earlier in the season.

Chris Soules & Whitney Bischoff

Prince Farming found his princess — at least, for a little while! Soules and his choice, Bischoff, were beaming from ear to ear, and greeted one another on After the Final Rose with a long hug and kiss. “I’m the happiest girl in the entire world, honestly,” Bischoff said. The two showered praise on one another, but it didn’t last — six months after the finale taped, they called it quits.

Andi Dorfman & Josh Murray

The memorable moment of Dorfman’s After the Final Rose wasn’t her reunion with Murray, but Nick Viall’s public admission that he had sex with Dorfman in the fantasy suite. Dorfman and Murray were too cute, however, mocking each other’s funny faces. Dorfman later revealed in her memoir, It’s Not Okay: Turning Heartbreak into Happily Never After, that their relationship was actually not all it seemed, with allegations of jealousy and emotional abuse. She called it “the most volatile and f—ed up relationship of my life,” she said. They ended their relationship in June 2015.

Juan Pablo Galavis & Nikki Ferrell

Breaking with Bachelor precedent, Galavis didn’t propose to his final choice, Ferrell, instead just giving her his final rose. Things were rocky from the start: Ferrell said she didn’t know if Galavis was in love with her — meaning that since the show wrapped, he hadn’t told her he loved her. She then spent most of her time in the hot seat defending Galavis, and he spent most of his own time refusing to apologize for his behavior on the show (which many viewers found questionable).

Desiree Hartsock & Chris Siegfried

She thought she would choose another contestant — Brooks — until he self-eliminated a couple of weeks before the finale. But Hartsock found her happy ending anyway with Siegfried. On After the Final Rose, Brooks made a reappearance, and Hartsock told him that it all worked out — to which Brooks said he wasn’t surprised. Turns out, it was for the best: Hartsock and Siegfried are now married, and welcomed their first child, son Asher, last year.

Jason Mesnick & Melissa Rycroft

Perhaps actually the most dramatic After the Final Rose of all time! Mesnick proposed to Rycroft on the finale, but by the time After the Final Rose rolled around, he was second-guessing his decision — because he couldn’t stop thinking about his runner-up, Molly Malaney. He ended up breaking up with Rycroft right then and there, and reuniting with Malaney, with whom he looked completely in love. He had good intuition, it seems: They’ve been married for nearly seven years, and have a daughter, Riley.