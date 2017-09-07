Austin Forsyth is counting the many blessings in his life.

In a sweet Instagram post on Thursday, the Counting On star shared a throwback photo of his wife, Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth, smiling and holding a bouquet of gorgeous orange flowers that he sent her a year ago.

“One year and a day ago I sent Joy these flowers while I was at flight school,” Austin, 23, captioned the image.

“It’s amazing how life can change in just one year,” he added. “I am so blessed to have a wife that loves Jesus and me. #Godisgood.”

One year and a day ago I sent Joy these flowers while I was at flight school. It's amazing how life can change in just one year. I am so blessed to have a wife that loves Jesus and me. #Godisgood A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Sep 7, 2017 at 9:32am PDT

Much has changed for the duo throughout the past 12 months.

The pair were friends for 15 years — Joy-Anna, 19, first met Austin when his family moved to Arkansas and started attending the Duggars’ church — before they entered into a courtship last fall, which they announced on a special episode of Counting On: Jinger’s Wedding in November 2016.

After a few months of courting, the pair got engaged earlier this year and tied the knot in front of a packed church full of family and close friends in May.

WATCH: Story Behind the Story: Joy-Anna Duggar & Austin Forsyth Are Married!

At the end of last month, the excitement continued: the Forsyths exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that they are expecting their first child!

“We’re so happy and thankful to announce that we’re expecting a baby!” Joy-Anna said. “Every child is such a precious gift from God. I’m most looking forward to watching Austin as a dad and raising children together with him.”

“I have a lot of good memories of my mom teaching us and the quality time we spent together, and I’m really looking forward to doing that with my own children. It’s such an amazing thing to be a parent and raise children!” she said.

As for Austin, he’s cherishing every moment of fatherhood.

“I’m really looking forward to the journey of this pregnancy and all the different stages it will bring,” he said. “It’s really exciting and I feel so blessed to be a dad! We are beyond thankful!”

Counting On returns Sept. 11 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.