Audrina Patridge Shares Photo of Baby Kirra After Being Granted Full Custody Amid Divorce from Corey Bohan

Audrina Patridge is focused on parenting her 15-month-old daughter Kirra Max amid her contentious split from Corey Bohan.

The former Hills star posted an Instagram of the baby girl and her mom Lynn playing Tuesday, captioning the cute photo, “Kirra showing grandma where her head, ears, and nose is.”

Patridge, 32, filed for divorce and was granted a temporary restraining and child abduction prevention order against Bohan, 35, in September. Last week, a judge granted her full custody of Kirra, with visitation right for the BMX biker.

Kirra showing grandma where her head, ears, and nose is💕 A post shared by Audrina Patridge (@audrinapatridge) on Oct 17, 2017 at 11:14am PDT

In her declaration submitted Sept. 18, Patridge chronicled multiple instances of alleged emotional abuse and violent outbursts by Bohan.

“I am fearful of [Corey’s] temper because he cannot control his swearing and personal attacks on me, even when in the presence of our young daughter,” she alleged in the documents. “I fled my home with our daughter [on Sept. 6], and have been staying with my parents because of [Bohan’s] abusive behavior.”

And things have only gotten uglier. Patridge alleges that the BMX rider changed the locks on the home they shared and claims her wedding rings are missing from the house, and Bohan has filed a request for a temporary emergency order against her.

Patridge and Bohan dated on and off since 2008 before getting engaged in 2015. They wed last November.