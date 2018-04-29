Reunited Couple Audrina Patridge and Ryan Cabrera Share Sweet Moments at Stagecoach

Audrina Patridge and Ryan Cabrera were all smiles at a weekend of country music.

After a source told PEOPLE this week that the stars are dating again, Patridge and Cabrera stepped out Saturday for fun in the sun at the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California.

The duo posed for a photo with drinks in cowboy boot-shaped mugs in hand as they celebrated 100 Years of Chevy Trucks at the Boots On Stage third annual shindig, In the Desert Presented by Chevrolet.

At another point, The Hills star and the singer had their arms wrapped around each other.

Patridge, 32, wore a black two-piece ensemble with a denim jacket tied around her waist, sunglasses and short boots.

Cabrera, 35, dressed casually in a black t-shirt, leopard-print shorts and flip-flops. He donned a round black hat and shades.

Patridge and Cabrera were first linked in January 2010 and dated seriously, as documented on the MTV reality series The Hills, before splitting in May of that same year.

“There were issues in their relationship. But a lot comes from his partying ways,” a source told PEOPLE at the time, noting that Patridge was the one who “ended things.”

But a source said they are now back together eight months after Patridge filed for divorce from estranged husband Corey Bohan, who she married in Hawaii in November 2016.

“They’re dating,” a source told PEOPLE about the pair. “They’ve been spending a lot of time together recently and are having a good time.”

On Thursday evening, Patridge and Cabrera were documented — by her stylist, Joey Tierney, on her Instagram Story — sitting side-by-side on a couch and getting IV drips in their arms.

“Hydrating, no big deal, on the couch,” Cabrera says in the footage as Patridge smiles next to him.