The restraining order against Audrina Patridge‘s ex Corey Bohan has been renewed — with new limitations.

“The DVTRO (domestic violence temporary retraining order) was renewed and Corey is going to participate in therapeutic visitation for 12 weeks,” Patridge’s attorney, Elizabeth Nigro, tells PEOPLE. “I would not call the visits ‘supervised,’ just some of his visits will involve a psychologist. Kind of a ‘wait and see’ situation. Audrina wants to be sure she and Kirra are safe, but there is work to be done.”

Audrina Patridge/Instagram

According to Nigro, Bohan will also be financially responsible for the visitations with their 20-month-old daughter, Kirra, that involve a psychologist.

Patridge, 32, filed for divorce and was granted a temporary restraining and child abduction prevention order against 35-year-old Bohan — they married in Hawaii in November 2016 — in September.

In her declaration submitted Sept. 18, Patridge chronicled multiple instances of alleged emotional abuse and violent outbursts by Bohan.

“I am fearful of [Corey’s] temper because he cannot control his swearing and personal attacks on me, even when in the presence of our young daughter,” she alleged. “I fled my home with our daughter [on Sept. 6], and have been staying with my parents because of [Bohan’s] abusive behavior.”

Bohan denied Patridge’s accusations in a legal response Sept. 21.

Patridge was granted full custody of Kirra and a temporary restraining order, but in October, BMX biker Bohan requested joint legal and physical custody of their daughter and spousal support from his ex.

Source: Audrina Patridge Instagram

While reflecting on the past year, the Hills alum admitted that 2017 had its share of “ups & downs,” but she’s striving to live out “love, positivity and forgiveness” moving forward.

“This year has been quite a year for me! Full of ups & downs, happiness & sadness,” Patridge wrote in an Instagram post in December. “Despite the bad I’ll always hold on to the happy memories and strive for love, positivity and forgiveness … the unknown & change is always a scary feeling!”

“But by walking in faith I have learned to trust god even when I don’t understand his plan….” she wrote.