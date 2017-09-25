Audrina Patridge Drops off Daughter with Estranged Husband Corey Bohan: 'There Was Obvious Tension,' Source Says

Audrina Patridge came face-to-face with her estranged husband Corey Bohan on Sunday in Los Angeles while dropping off their daughter, 15-month-old Kirra Max.

The drop-off took place in public. Patridge, 32, handled the exchange by herself, though a friend came along as support.

“Audrina and Corey spoke briefly,” a source tells PEOPLE. “There was some obvious tension between them.”

Another source tells PEOPLE that the Hills alum and her daughter are currently staying with Patridge’s parents, while Bohan is staying at the house he formerly shared with Patridge.

Last Wednesday, Patridge filed for divorce from Bohan, citing irreconcilable differences. She also filed for a temporary restraining order and child abduction prevention order against the professional BMX dirt bike rider.

“Audrina’s number one concern is for her daughter and she asks for privacy at this time,” her rep told PEOPLE of the star, who welcomed Kirra with Bohan, 35, in June 2016 before the two tied the knot in Hawaii in November. (They had been dating on and off since 2008 before their engagement in November 2015.)

In her declaration submitted Sept. 18, Patridge chronicled multiple instances of alleged emotional abuse and violent outbursts by Bohan.

“I am fearful of [Corey’s] temper because he cannot control his swearing and personal attacks on me, even when in the presence of our young daughter,” she alleged in the documents. “I fled my home with our daughter [on Sept. 6], and have been staying with my parents because of [Bohan’s] abusive behavior. [Bohan] is holding all of my personal possessions and my home hostage, knowing he has no claim whatsoever to this property.”

“Accompanied by my father, Mark Patridge, I attempted to gain access to my home on Sept. 19,” she continued. “When we arrived at my house, I was shocked that [Bohan] had installed cameras throughout the house. My brother was also present. The restraining orders prohibit [Bohan] from keeping me under surveillance.”

Bohan disputes Patridge’s version of events. In his response to her restraining order filing, he claimed Patridge “and her family members showed up at the residence, literally banging in the house through the garage door after I texted stay out in the front of the house … and started harassing me.”

“[Patridge] is ignoring the fact that the temporary restraining order is a stay-away from her current home, which is at her parent’s home, not the family residence,” Bohan said in the court documents.

Light of my life ✨ This little beauty lights up the room wherever she is!…. I appreciate all your thoughts & messages, this is a difficult time but we are doing ok 💕xoxo (Kirra loves this little dress my grandma made it for my aunt 50+ years ago and it's still in perfect condition & cute as ever) A post shared by Audrina Patridge (@audrinapatridge) on Sep 23, 2017 at 2:15pm PDT

On Saturday, Patridge thanked her fans for their continued support during the challenging time.

“Light of my life,” she captioned a video of her daughter. “This little beauty lights up the room wherever she is! I appreciate all your thoughts & messages, this is a difficult time but we are doing ok.”