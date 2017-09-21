Audrina Patridge is divorcing her husband of less than a year.

“Audrina’s number one concern is for her daughter and she asks for privacy at this time,” her rep tells PEOPLE.

The Hills alum filed for divorce from Corey Bohan on Wednesday due to an alleged domestic violence incident, according to TMZ. Patridge reportedly filed for a temporary restraining order against the professional BMX dirt bike rider Monday.

Patridge, 32, and Bohan, 35, welcomed daughter Kirra Max in June 2016 before tying the knot in Hawaii in November. They had been dating on and off since 2008 before their engagement in November 2015.

Bohan, who is Australian, proposed at the Summit House in Orange County, California.

“Corey dropped to his knee and said, ‘We have been together for many years now and I love you more than anything. I want to spend the rest of my life with you – will you marry me?’ ” the former reality star told PEOPLE at the time.

“I was in shock and kind of didn’t even hear him,” she said. “But I said yes!”

Patridge also shared a shot of her ring, which Bohan had made in Australia, on her blog.