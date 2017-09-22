Audrina Patridge Is ‘Devastated’ After Split from Corey Bohan, Says Source, but She’s ‘Leaning on Her Family’

Audrina Patridge is turning to her tight-knit family for support following her split from husband Corey Bohan.

PEOPLE confirmed Thursday that the Hills alum filed for divorce after less than a year of marriage to 35-year-old Bohan, citing irreconcilable differences, on Wednesday due to an alleged domestic violence incident. Patridge, who shares 1-year-old daughter Kirra Max with Bohan, filed for a temporary restraining order and child abduction prevention order against the professional BMX dirt bike rider on Monday.

“Audrina is leaning on her family. She is extremely close with her parents [Lynne and Mark], brother [Marky] and sister and they are all supporting her,” a source close to the former MTV reality star tells PEOPLE. “They’re a very tight family and protective of her. They just want what’s best for Audrina and Kirra.”

In her declaration submitted Sept. 18 along with the restraining order, 32-year-old Patridge chronicles multiple instances of emotional abuse and violent outbursts by Bohan. “I am fearful of [Corey’s] temper because he cannot control his swearing and personal attacks on me, even when in the presence of our young daughter,” the Prey Swim designer alleged in the documents.

Since filing for divorce, the source says that “physically, Audrina is okay. But she’s devastated.”

“This is the end of a long-term relationship and she never wanted this to happen,” the source continues. “It’s a disappointment on so many levels to say the least. It’s painful and it’s really hard.”

Adds the source, “This whole situation is so unfortunate for everyone. Corey has been in Audrina’s life for almost 10 years.”

Patridge and Bohan began dating in 2008, spending several years together on and off before dramatically splitting on her VH1 reality show, Audrina, in 2011. By December 2011, however, Patridge was gushing to PEOPLE that her romance with Bohan was thriving after leaving TV behind.

The pair got engaged in November 2015, when Bohan popped the question at the Summit House in Orange County, California. Seven months later, the couple welcomed Kirra Max in June 2016 before tying the knot in Hawaii in November of last year.